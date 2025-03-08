12 Chef Boyardee Products, Ranked

I'm a big fan of canned foods. They're one of the most shelf-stable pantry items (you can keep canned goods for months before actually using them), and they're usually pretty inexpensive — which is great when you're trying to make your grocery dollars stretch a bit further. Canned foods, like Chef Boyardee's line of products, are usually super easy to prepare, as well, which is ideal for those nights when you just can't be bothered to cook something from scratch.

That being said, not all canned foods are created equal, including popular canned pasta varieties. In fact, while Chef Boyardee was a big part of my childhood (as it was for many others), I don't generally buy or eat the brand's products an adult. Even though the ultra-cheap canned pastas tend to turn me off, I decided to put my prejudices aside to try out 12 different Chef Boyardee products.

After heating and taste-testing 12 different Chef Boyardee products, I ranked them from worst to best. Texture, sauciness, and meatiness were all taken into account during the ranking process. And while some of these Chef Boyardee products were better than I expected, others were so much worse than I'd anticipated. Take a closer look to see where your favorite Chef Boyardee product landed on this list.