8 Canned Pastas, Ranked Worst To Best

Growing up in an Italian-American household, canned pasta was all but a sacrilege in my house. Of course, banning a food item (or any item, really) usually makes it all the more appealing, especially to a curious 9-year-old. However, the shine of the forbidden food eventually wore off as I grew up until I reached college. What better time to try this cheap, quick, and easy-to-prepare food that had developed a lore with me than when I was a busy student?

So, with Chef Boyardee beef ravioli in hand, I decided to see what the fuss was all about. When I pulled out the "can" (in this case, a microwavable plastic container) from the microwave, I was not thrilled by the sugary, slightly beefy aroma. Perhaps I had built up the canned pasta too much in my head, and I was fated to be disappointed. Regardless, it served its purpose at the time (read: quick, easy sustenance), and with the ever-rising cost of a grocery store trip, and because I was in the middle of moving (hence the paper plates) what better time to revisit this canned category to see which offering comes out on top?