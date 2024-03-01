The Fascinating History Of The O-Shaped Pasta In SpaghettiO's

Tasked with the challenge of coming up with a product that might rival Chef Boyardee's spaghetti, Donald Goerke set out to create an equally appealing canned pasta for Campbell's. At the time, canned food had evolved from military sustenance to something more mainstream. World War II had ended, and pre-made foods like TV dinners and frozen vegetables became commonplace in American households. "It's a strange thing to me that a flavor memory that came out of a K-ration for military folks is now what's considered comfort food for a lot of Americans. It's almost an indulgence to have a can of SpaghettiOs now," culinary historian Kyle Cherek told radio station WUWM.

From experimenting with noodles shaped like stars, baseballs, and cowboys, Goerke and his crew decided upon circular shapes that could withstand not only the canning process but also subsequent cooking before landing in dishes to be gobbled up. Up until SpaghettiOs, Campbell's had focused primarily on soups, and Goerke's creation was transformative for the brand. Goerke was not only an ideas man — he came up with over 100 new products for Campbell's — but he also had quite the personality and Campbell's would recruit him to be part of press meetings. "He was enthusiastic and he had developed many of these things from the idea stage to basically millions of cans in people's cupboards," Cherek explained.