Simple Caramelized Onion Pasta Recipe

Caramelized onions are undeniably delicious. They also take a pretty long time to make, and there aren't really any shortcuts that will result in the same flavor for this dish. However, some supermarkets do serve packets of pre-caramelized onions if you are looking for a way to enjoy this dish without the lengthy caramelization process. The packaged version won't taste exactly the same, but it will definitely still give you that sticky sweetness for which caramelized onions are prized.

This recipe can be adapted in a variety of other ways depending on your desires and personal preferences. The spaghetti can easily be substituted for another pasta shape, or the whole dish can be made gluten-free with a simple swap to gluten-free pasta. To make the dish dairy-free, you will want to swap out the butter for a dairy-free variety, and you can either omit the Parmesan or use a dairy-free alternative.

While this dish is delicious as it is, you can also bulk it out with more ingredients if you are looking to enjoy a more substantial meal. Chicken or sausage pair well with the sweetness of the caramelized onions; they can be cooked separately and then stirred into the final dish. Mushrooms also make a great vegetarian addition to this dish.