The President That The Real Life Chef Boyardee Cooked For

Chef Boyardee is famous for producing canned Italian food, commonly found populating grocery store shelves. However, before Chef Boyardee graced grocery store shelves with things like Beefaroni and the now-discontinued Pac-Man pasta, there was a man simply known as Hector Boiardi. The chef was much more than canned goods; he was a passionate chef who worked with his family to create convenient but tasty Italian food. Initially consumed by families early on, Chef Boyardee products were later used to feed soldiers abroad in World War II.

The chef's claim to fame began when he opened a restaurant with his wife and later established the company that the world knows today in 1928. Boiardi's story of success is unfortunately somewhat buried today, but there is one noteworthy moment in the chef's life that often goes unnoticed. When he was only 17 years old, he catered for the wedding reception of none other than President Woodrow Wilson.

It may be surprising to many that the chef and the president ever crossed paths. After all, Boiardi was never a White House Chef and Wilson's preference for Virginia country ham was hardly synonymous with Italian cuisine. Still, the stars did align during the chef's early days, nearly a decade before he would go on to create the company that would lead him to fame.