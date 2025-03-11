10 Trader Joe's Canned Beans, Ranked Worst To Best
Making beans from scratch is the cheapest — and usually the most delicious — way to get more legumes into your diet. But let's be honest: Taking the time to soak, season, and cook those beans just isn't doable much of the time. What are you supposed to do when you're craving a last-minute burrito or want to add more fiber and protein to your salad? That's where canned beans come in. They're still relatively inexpensive and super easy to use. Just open the can, rinse them off, and throw them into whatever recipe you're making.
Trader Joe's may not have the largest selection of canned beans out there, but it does have enough to satisfy your bean cravings most days of the week. But how do you know which of the beans it offers are best? I've done some taste-testing to bring you the information you need to know about Trader Joe's canned bean selection. I considered flavor, saltiness, and texture to create this ranking of the best (and worst) beans the popular chain offers. Give them a try for yourself to see if your rankings align with mine, and enjoy all that extra fiber in the process.
10. Organic pinto beans
I just want to start off by saying that I am not biased when it comes to beans. I love all beans, and although, yes, some are better than others, pinto beans actually tend to be one of my favorites. But these Trader Joe's organic pinto beans just aren't ideal. They're not outright bad — I wouldn't recommend that you go to another store completely to get a different brand if you need pinto beans for a certain recipe — but they're definitely not as delicious as most of the other legumes the brand has to offer.
The worst thing about these beans is their texture. They're so soft and feel like they've been overcooked. In fact, some of the beans at the bottom of the can were crushed by the weight of those on top of them. To make matters worse, they had very little flavor. There's a hint of saltiness there, but I didn't really taste the flavor of the bean itself. If you're going to use these in a recipe, I would suggest using lots of seasoning to make them taste less bland. But honestly, you'll have better results if you just decide to make your own pinto beans from scratch.
9. Organic black beans
When I choose organic food, it's generally because I want to support organic farming practices — not because I actually think organic food tastes any better than non-organic. And when it comes to Trader Joe's black beans, the organic variety actually tastes worse. As soon as I opened this can, I noticed that the beans were so small — smaller than most other canned black beans I've had in my life. I hoped that their size indicated a concentrated flavor that would make a black bean salad recipe pop. But alas, I was wrong.
Despite their undeniably cute appearance, these beans lack flavor. They're bland, with very little to offer other than a seemingly tiny sprinkling of salt. Do they actively taste bad? No. And on the texture front, I can't complain; they have a similar texture to every canned black bean I've tasted. But black beans are supposed to taste like, well, beans, and these tasted like nothing. Again, if you use these in a recipe that calls for a ton of other ingredients and spices, you probably wouldn't be disappointed. But don't expect to break into a plain can of them and actually enjoy what you're eating, even if you're the world's biggest black bean fan.
8. Organic great northern beans
Great northern beans are one of my favorite types of beans because they're delicious and can be used in so many different recipes. Their soft texture and mild flavor make them ideal for making into spreads and pastes that you can slather on thick slices of sourdough bread for a transformative — and painfully easy — lunch. But I was disappointed to find that Trader Joe's organic great northern beans are much less delicious than others I've tried before.
The main issue here? The beans have a slight bitterness to them, which you'll notice even after you rinse them thoroughly. Now, it's not really a super pronounced flavor, so as long as you cover them with garlic, herbs, olive oil, or anything else you have on hand, you shouldn't have a problem. But beans, even plain beans, should taste good all on their own. I also noticed that the beans also vary in size. While this may not be a big deal, it was still a noticeable difference between this brand and others I've tried.
7. Black beans
If you're trying to save money on your next Trader Joe's run, you might want to buy the non-organic black beans instead of the organic variety. Not only are they cheaper, but they taste better. The conventionally-grown black beans are a bit larger than the organic ones, and they're much more delicious on the flavor front. They actually taste like black beans — imagine! — and they taste quite a bit saltier too. Of course, they may not be ideal if you want less salty beans. But if you're looking for flavor, then these are the ones you'll want to snag.
That being said, these black beans are pretty soft, so if you're looking for something with a heartier texture, you may want to pass them up in favor of from-scratch beans or another canned bean brand. And, to be fair, Trader Joe's definitely offers plenty of tastier beans in its canned legume section.
6. Traditional-style fat-free refried beans
Whether you're having taco night or are just looking for a bean-based spread, refried beans are the way to go. But if you've looked at the back of an average can of refried beans, then you've probably realized that they can pack a ton of fat. These traditional-style fat-free refried beans offers you a little more control over how much fat is in your dish. They taste quite a bit lighter than other types of refried beans I've tried in the past, which makes them much more versatile when you're working with them in the kitchen.
However, the fact that they're fat-free means that you're missing out on the flavor that you would normally find in refried beans. That richness mostly comes from fat, and it's noticeably absent here. Ultimately, it's really up to you and what you're looking for in a can of refried beans — and how much extra work you want to put into the dish. On the plus side, these beans are well-salted, so at least you don't have to worry about them on that front.
5. Garbanzo beans
Garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, are a staple in my pantry because they're so different from most other types of beans. Their firmer texture means that they crisp up especially nicely, making them an excellent addition to any dish that needs a bit of crunch. And when you stock up on garbanzo beans at Trader Joe's, you know you're getting a generally good product. These garbanzo beans are nice and firm (albeit not as firm as other cans I've tried), with a decent texture that will work in basically any chickpea-based dish. They're salty but not too salty, which means they have plenty of flavor on their own but can still be quite versatile.
Honestly, nothing really stood out to me about these beans. They're basic and taste good, but they're not really groundbreaking in any way. These garbanzo beans are just a basic staple ingredient to keep in your pantry. And since they're available at a good price point, it's a smart idea to snag some the next time you visit Trader Joe's.
4. Organic garbanzo beans
If you want to upgrade your garbanzo bean experience, you'll want to spring for Trader Joe's organic garbanzo beans instead of the non-organic ones. Are they slightly pricier? Yes. But since they're just canned beans, you're not going to pay a lot more for the upgraded version. These chickpeas are quite a bit firmer than the non-organic variety, which I think makes for a better texture in most recipes, like when you're trying to make your chickpeas as crispy as possible.
Flavor-wise, these garbanzo beans are also a step up from their cheaper counterpart. They have a nuttier flavor to them, which makes them taste more complex. They're also slightly larger and offer a more satisfying bite. Ultimately, there's not that much difference between Trader Joe's organic and non-organic chickpeas, but if you, like me, are a garbanzo bean fanatic, I would recommending springing for the organic variety.
3. Giant baked beans in tomato sauce
Most of Trader Joe's canned bean selection is comprised of basic pantry staples. However, there are a few varieties that are a step up from the norm. They incorporate a variety of spices and other ingredients to up the flavor ante of an otherwise average can of beans. That's exactly what you're going to get when you choose Trader Joe's giant baked beans in tomato sauce. These feel like a special side dish that can immediately upgrade any basic meal.
The cannellini beans are, in fact, giant. One or two beans is an entire mouthful. The accompanying sauce is quite herbal, with a strong dill note that makes it taste especially fresh. But there's a reason these baked beans don't come in at the top spot on this list. The tomato sauce is super oily. In fact, I would say it's more like an oil-based sauce with some tomato mixed in rather than a marinara sauce. The beans could also be firmer. Even with those drawbacks, though, this is a delicious product, and it'll make your next summer dinner party side dish spread easier than ever.
2. Organic red kidney beans
Do I generally like kidney beans? Sure. But I never go out of my way to add them to recipes that don't specifically call for them. I find that they can be a bit grainy, and the flavor isn't always great. But I'm a huge fan of Trader Joe's organic red kidney beans. These might just be the best kidney beans I've ever tasted. Although some kidney beans can be far too firm, you won't have that issue here; these are soft enough that they're easy to chew, but they still have enough firmness to hold onto their texture when you stir them into a dense bean salad.
Their flavor, though, is what really shines. These beans have a peppery note to them, and they almost taste like jalapeños, despite their lack of spice. That complex flavor sets them apart from some of Trader Joe's blander bean options. And they're well-salted, which enhances the delicious flavor even more. Use these in any recipe that calls for red kidney beans, or eat them with some rice and a salad for a deeply flavorful and super simple meal.
1. Greek chickpeas with parsley and cumin
Canned beans are canned beans are canned beans ... right? Well, not when we're talking about Trader Joe's Greek chickpeas with parsley and cumin. These may just be the best canned beans I've ever tried. First of all, the beans themselves are obviously very high quality. You can actually taste the flavor of the beans and they're wonderfully firm. But their flavor is what really makes them shine.
These beans are doused in a hearty dose of olive oil, in addition to parsley and, of course, cumin. That cumin flavor is quite intense, so if you love cumin, you're in luck. On the flip side, if you're not a fan of cumin, then you may want to leave these alone. There's also a lovely acidic note in this product that comes from lemon juice, which really brightens up the whole dish. You could use these chickpeas as a base for a salad, and you won't even need to add any additional dressing. They would also make for a delicious side dish or even main course on a hot summer's night when you just don't feel like turning on the stove. This Trader Joe's product shows what beans are capable of and proves that plant-based protein can be even more delicious than any hunk of meat.
Methodology
The criteria for this ranking were flavor, saltiness, and texture. I gave precedence to flavorful, well-salted, and firmer-textured beans.
I tried all of these beans at room temperature, rinsed, and straight out of the can. The only exceptions were the Greek chickpeas with parsley and cumin and giant baked beans in tomato sauce, which were not rinsed so as to preserve their intended flavor profiles.