10 Trader Joe's Canned Beans, Ranked Worst To Best

Making beans from scratch is the cheapest — and usually the most delicious — way to get more legumes into your diet. But let's be honest: Taking the time to soak, season, and cook those beans just isn't doable much of the time. What are you supposed to do when you're craving a last-minute burrito or want to add more fiber and protein to your salad? That's where canned beans come in. They're still relatively inexpensive and super easy to use. Just open the can, rinse them off, and throw them into whatever recipe you're making.

Trader Joe's may not have the largest selection of canned beans out there, but it does have enough to satisfy your bean cravings most days of the week. But how do you know which of the beans it offers are best? I've done some taste-testing to bring you the information you need to know about Trader Joe's canned bean selection. I considered flavor, saltiness, and texture to create this ranking of the best (and worst) beans the popular chain offers. Give them a try for yourself to see if your rankings align with mine, and enjoy all that extra fiber in the process.