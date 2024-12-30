Dense Bean Salad: What It Is And Why It's Suddenly All Over The Place
There is seemingly always a new food trend popping up on social media apps like TikTok. The newest one is taking many people by surprise: Dense bean salad. A dense bean salad, which was popularized by TikTokers like Violet Witchel (the self-proclaimed "dense bean salad girl"), is comprised of an array of different components — like beans, veggies, herbs, cheese, meat, and dressing. After the salad is made, it sits in the refrigerator for several days so that the dressing (and other flavorful components) can meld together and intensify. The result is a tasty, protein and fiber-rich salad that can be enjoyed for lunch, dinner, or as a simple side dish.
The exact reason why people are fascinated with this dish is more difficult to pinpoint. For one, many folks appreciate how easy it is to customize the dish with different types of beans, including garbanzo beans, black beans, and kidney beans, vegetables, and more. It's also a dish that's relatively easy to make vegetarian or vegan, as folks can opt-in for meat and cheese or choose to stick with a strictly plant-based medley. Some creators have even come up with themed salads, including ones made with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients and enchilada fillings. It has all the makings of a great TikTok food trend: It's fun, innovative, and wildly practical for busy weeknight meals.
Bean-appétit!
While there are tons of creative dense bean salad recipes swirling around TikTok, coming up with your own variation is as easy as picking your bean (or beans) of choice, surveying your fridge and pantry for other additions, and allocating a couple of days for the flavors to mix together. A good place to start is to consider which region of the world you're seeking inspiration from for your salad. Southwestern bean salads, like a delicious cowboy caviar, are one that shines with black beans. But, if you're looking for a lighter bean salad to pair with ingredients like briny feta, chopped tomatoes, and cucumbers, then the humble chickpea may be where you want to start.
Once you have your beany base, it's easy to construct the rest of your salad. Just remember that the dense bean salad is designed to sit in your fridge for a few days, so you won't want to have anything super perishable. Freshly chopped herbs, like parsley and cilantro, will add a vibrant color and pop of flavor to your salad. You'll also want to consider how you can build flavor in your salad. While utilizing a dressing, like a basic vinaigrette is a good place to start, you can also utilize spices and seasonings to add flavor. Who's to say you can't add some chopped kimchi for heat and umami, or opt for some warm curry spices for a chickpea-based salad? Your only limit when it comes to dense bean salad is your creativity.