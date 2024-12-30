Dense Bean Salad: What It Is And Why It's Suddenly All Over The Place

There is seemingly always a new food trend popping up on social media apps like TikTok. The newest one is taking many people by surprise: Dense bean salad. A dense bean salad, which was popularized by TikTokers like Violet Witchel (the self-proclaimed "dense bean salad girl"), is comprised of an array of different components — like beans, veggies, herbs, cheese, meat, and dressing. After the salad is made, it sits in the refrigerator for several days so that the dressing (and other flavorful components) can meld together and intensify. The result is a tasty, protein and fiber-rich salad that can be enjoyed for lunch, dinner, or as a simple side dish.

The exact reason why people are fascinated with this dish is more difficult to pinpoint. For one, many folks appreciate how easy it is to customize the dish with different types of beans, including garbanzo beans, black beans, and kidney beans, vegetables, and more. It's also a dish that's relatively easy to make vegetarian or vegan, as folks can opt-in for meat and cheese or choose to stick with a strictly plant-based medley. Some creators have even come up with themed salads, including ones made with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients and enchilada fillings. It has all the makings of a great TikTok food trend: It's fun, innovative, and wildly practical for busy weeknight meals.