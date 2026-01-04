How A Classic Pattern Can Breathe New Life Into Your Kitchen's Wood Floors

If you're dying to give your boring kitchen an upgrade but you're not quite sure where to start, why not think low? We don't mean low ambition-wise, we mean literally low — start with the floors. You could always find a new kitchen mat, maybe one of those fancy anti-fatigue ones that'll help as you chop veggies by the sink, or you can go even lower and do something about the floor itself. Skip the construction tools; we're not here to rip up the wooden kitchen floors, we're here to paint them checkerboard style, one of 10 outdated kitchen trends making a comeback, according to a design expert.

You read that right, we're painting a checkerboard on the wooden floors. Think of it like that childhood memory of painting lines and shapes on brown construction paper, but in a more coordinated, sophisticated, upgrade-your-kitchen kind of way. This isn't the checkerboard pattern's first time in the limelight, soaring to popularity in the 1920s and 1930s before fizzling out in the '50s. The design is experiencing a revival, but it's straying away from the tacky, tiled pattern of the past, giving old wooden floors a breath of new life in a timeless way. You'll feel a sense of nostalgia and whimsy every time you set foot in the kitchen, and perhaps a sense of accomplishment, too, if you do the painting on your own.