14 Kitchens That Are A Master Class In Mixing Textures And Materials

Most of us have a preferred kitchen style in mind when decorating our culinary space, but one of the most common kitchen design mistakes you could make is leaning into that one single style too much. Making one aesthetic your end-all be-all can turn a space with potential into a monotone room that's severely lacking character. Therefore, it's important to consider mixing materials and textures that give your kitchen personality, depth, and lots of dynamic focal points.

The easiest way to play mix-and-match is to choose one main, defining element that will serve as a backdrop for the other textures and materials — a concrete wall, a marble island, wooden cabinets... you get the gist. Then, complement this element with two or three other materials to create contrast in the areas that feel stale. If you're predominantly using one material, try to use different textures and colors of it.

Below, you'll find 14 examples of kitchens that encapsulate the philosophy of mixing materials in a brilliant way — showcasing the importance of variety as well as its ease. Small tweaks can lead to a unique, personalized kitchen that doesn't settle for one single style but instead embraces design trends that add big personality.