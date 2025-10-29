This Trendy Patterned Floor Is Replacing Basic Hardwood In Many Kitchens

To start planning your own herringbone floor installation, consider the pros and cons of different kitchen floor materials. Hardwood is a traditional approach to herringbone; its rich and classic, and offers a wide range of hues. But, there are reasons to pass on hardwood for your kitchen floor. While otherwise easy to care for, it doesn't do great with moisture and can start to warp. Plus, it's pricey both as a material and to have installed — though some companies are starting to make perfectly sized planks to make the installation of parquet patterns like herringbone easier.

Aside from hardwood, you could also choose tile or stone materials for your herringbone floors, however these will be pricey and require professional installation too. They don't have much give for when you're standing and cooking for long periods of time either. Knowing that, LVP or laminate are the best alternatives to hardwood. These materials give you the luxe look of hardwood but better withstand moisture. Plus, they're easier to clean and longer lasting. Not to mention, they're cheaper — and they often come in adhesive or click-in tiles that you can install yourself.

To care for herringbone floors, make sure you clean spills immediately — especially if you opt for real hardwood. Whether you're doing the installation yourself or hiring someone else to do it, make sure the pattern is tight, leaving little room for build-up between planks. It's also necessary to seal the floors post-installation. Clean them regularly with a gentle solution and give re-seal them every one to three years, and you'll get to enjoy your herringbone floors for decades to come.