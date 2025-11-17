10 Easy Kitchen Decor Swaps That Instantly Make Your Space Look More Expensive

The unflattering glare of overhead fluorescent lights. Bright white LED panels that make the most lovingly prepared meal appear bleak rather than inviting. Solitary central fixtures that douse the space in unwanted shadows. If kitchen lighting isn't chosen with precision and care, it can make the space feel like an impassive laboratory rather than a creative, culinary haven. "Harsh overhead lighting can make a kitchen feel cold and clinical. These types of lights wash away the [warmth] of natural products such as wood, stone, and woven textiles," Lauren Saab agrees.

Instead, she wants you to fall in love with the romantic glow of a table lamp or two. Linen and lightly textured shades are winners in her book for dousing the space with a softer, diffused glow — almost like a cozy cafe. As a rule of thumb, the bottom of the lampshade should generally be at eye level so that you aren't blinded by the glare of the lightbulb.

Once you have chosen the right lampshade, you'll want to position it with care: The corners of countertops or side buffets by the kitchen window make for worthy candidates. These lamps can then serve as a crucial source of ambient lighting — an important cornerstone in the layered lighting formula that gives your kitchen an elegant look with minimal effort."When people walk into a kitchen with layered lighting, the space feels cared for and intentionally lived, not staged or sterile," she says.