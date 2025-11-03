If Your Counters Feel Cluttered But Not Messy, Consider This

Have you ever seen a spotless kitchen on television or in a magazine that made you a little envious or a little frustrated with your own kitchen? It seems like some people have perfectly clean and organized homes, while for the rest of us keeping the kitchen decluttered can be a real chore. Over time, that frustrating clutter gets harder and harder to deal with. Maybe the space is just so small that it feels cramped, even though you are doing the best you can. But there are some tricks that you can employ to make a cluttered kitchen feel more cohesive.

One thing that contributes to a cluttered feeling is a lot of visual noise. That just means that there are simply too many contrasting colors and elements scattered about. When your eyes look across the room, they're met with so many different elements that it all feels like a jumble. If you stick to a restrained color palette and limited finishes — all while leaving a little breathing room for everything else — it can help quiet that visual noise.

What you want is uniformity because it's less jarring to the eye. You don't see clutter when everything looks similar. To that end, you can use matching hardware across all your cupboards and drawers. Items stored on the counter can be in containers that match in size, shape, or color. Matching appliances or a uniform color scheme also add to this effect.