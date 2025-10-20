Keep Your Countertops Clutter-Free With This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find

When stuck with a tiny kitchen, you usually have to decide if you're going to use the counters mainly as a food prep area or storage space. Those who love to cook can be particularly reluctant to crowd their precious countertops. Luckily, the key to maximizing small kitchen space is simple: Buy smart, efficient organizers, such as Dollar Tree's stackable plastic bins.

The $1.50 Stack Them Up Stack & Nest Plastic Bins are designed to be placed on top of one another to build a sturdy storage system. A whole stack takes up no more surface area than a single container. Rather than keeping bags and boxes of ingredients, utensils, and cleaning supplies on the countertop, put each item in its own bin and tuck the stack into the corner. You'll have a handy storage tower that keeps the things you reach for frequently in one convenient place. Extra containers fully nest inside of each other, so they'll take up even less space when you put them away.

This kitchen organization essential you should buy at Dollar Tree is ideal for holding tea and coffee packages, condiment bottles and packets, seasoning shakers, dish gloves, sponges and towels, and even small, non-sharp utensils like rubber spatulas and wooden spoons. The bins come in white, off-white, dark blue, and black colors to suit any kitchen, and they look neater than big piles of items in their original packaging. Their usefulness extends far beyond the counter, as well.