Keep Your Countertops Clutter-Free With This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find
When stuck with a tiny kitchen, you usually have to decide if you're going to use the counters mainly as a food prep area or storage space. Those who love to cook can be particularly reluctant to crowd their precious countertops. Luckily, the key to maximizing small kitchen space is simple: Buy smart, efficient organizers, such as Dollar Tree's stackable plastic bins.
The $1.50 Stack Them Up Stack & Nest Plastic Bins are designed to be placed on top of one another to build a sturdy storage system. A whole stack takes up no more surface area than a single container. Rather than keeping bags and boxes of ingredients, utensils, and cleaning supplies on the countertop, put each item in its own bin and tuck the stack into the corner. You'll have a handy storage tower that keeps the things you reach for frequently in one convenient place. Extra containers fully nest inside of each other, so they'll take up even less space when you put them away.
This kitchen organization essential you should buy at Dollar Tree is ideal for holding tea and coffee packages, condiment bottles and packets, seasoning shakers, dish gloves, sponges and towels, and even small, non-sharp utensils like rubber spatulas and wooden spoons. The bins come in white, off-white, dark blue, and black colors to suit any kitchen, and they look neater than big piles of items in their original packaging. Their usefulness extends far beyond the counter, as well.
Use these Dollar Tree stacking bins to organize many areas of your kitchen
Tired of keeping your silverware, cooking utensils, and baking supplies in disorganized drawers that take ages to dig through? Remove some items and keep them in Dollar Tree's Stack & Nest Plastic Bins instead. Top contenders include tools you might lose easily or that make drawers hard to close, like ladles, food thermometers, mesh strainers, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, and oven mitts.
In your cabinets and closets, uniform plastic bins are the simple solution for organizing small appliances and accessories. Dollar Tree's stackable version is even better than containers that have to lay flat. You can keep odds and ends like appliance attachments, empty jars, and rarely-used utensils in a nice, organized collection, not in a messy pile at the back of the shelves. These containers can also hold small jars of dry goods or snacks like chips, granola bars, and candies.
If you collect cookbooks or wish you had the shelf space to start, the Stack & Nest Plastic Bins can also organize those while saving you room. Rather than laying the books flat in the containers, arrange them in rows with the spines facing up so you can see the titles. Stack the bins together, put them in the pantry or on the counter, and it's like a mini library that you can reach for every time you cook. Cooking magazines and handwritten recipes can also find a nice home inside these containers.