13 Kitchen Organization Essentials You Should Buy At Dollar Tree
If you have a Dollar Tree near you, then you likely know that you can find some great deals on products that can simplify your life in many ways. Whether you're looking for plastic tablecloths and silverware for your next party, need to restock your baking supplies, or just want a quick snack, Dollar Tree has several options, which start at $1.25 (though some items may cost a few bucks).
Even if you're a regular Dollar Tree shopper, it's easy to get sucked into the routine of always buying the same items and overlooking much of the rest of the store. For this reason, I'll forgive you if you didn't realize that Dollar Tree offers a variety of products that can help you improve the organization and functionality of your kitchen. I visited a local Dollar Tree to check out the selection of products that could help with organizing a kitchen and was surprised by some of the options I found. So, if you're ready to put an end to your kitchen organization mistakes and regain control of your space, you've come to the right place. Read on to discover which Dollar Tree products can help you restore order in the space.
Step shelves
When you search for tips to help you organize your spice rack, one idea that you might find is to use a tiered organizer to make it easier to see everything in your collection. When all of your seasonings are on the same shelf, you can never read the labels on those in the back row to know what you have. Possibly even more frustrating than this is the fact that any time you need to access one of those containers in the back, you have to remove everything in front of it.
These step shelves from Dollar Tree can help you avoid these frustrations. With their tiered design, you can organize three rows of spices, keeping it possible to read all of the labels, regardless of which row each one is in. In addition to helping you keep spice bottles neat and tidy, you might also find that these little shelves come in handy when organizing cans or small bottles in the pantry.
Flatware organizers
Say goodbye to those disorganized drawers where you can never find a spoon or a fork when you pick up one of these flatware organizers from Dollar Tree. The small organizers are designed to keep your spoons, forks, and knives sorted out so that you'll be able to find precisely what you need. Each features five compartments: one long one for knives, three shorter ones for spoons and forks, and one corner spot where you can store other small accessories that you want to keep within easy reach.
These are available in white, a neutral color that will coordinate with many kitchen decor schemes. They're also made of plastic, which means that they'll be easy to clean whenever too many crumbs accumulate in the corners.
Soda can organizers
We all have a favorite Coca-Cola flavor. Whether you're a Coke Zero person, someone who enjoys the extra flavor of Cherry Coke, or a purist who finds the original to be just perfect, you want a way to keep the cans of your favorite beverage from taking over your fridge or getting lost and impossible to find.
That's where these soda can organizers from Dollar Tree come in. They're designed to help you get your fridge's organizational system back under control by providing a convenient spot to store your soda cans. Tall enough to hold two layers of cans, these options also feature a sloped front to help direct the next can so it is ready and waiting for you.
Clear clip-on baskets
Check out these clip-on baskets from Dollar Tree if you are looking for the best solution to help you get the most out of the storage space your fridge has to offer. Instead of sitting on a shelf and taking up space where you could keep a carton of strawberries or a container holding last night's dinner, these baskets are designed to clip onto a shelf in the appliance.
Each one is just 3 inches tall, so they won't hog all the space on the shelf below them. However, since they are also 8 inches long and 7 inches wide, they'll provide enough room to actually be useful when storing produce, deli meat, snacks, and other items. Each basket also features holes for airflow to prevent the items you're storing from going bad quickly. You could even store fruits or vegetables in the basket and remove the whole thing to rinse — and drain them — if desired.
Stackable drawers
These stackable drawers are a bit more expensive than many other items at Dollar Tree. However, because of their design, you might decide that they're worth the more premium (according to Dollar Tree standards) price tag. The clear drawers are sold individually, but they can be stacked together to create a mini organizer anywhere you need it. You might decide to put one or two drawers on the corner of your counter to hold bread, snacks, or other food items.
Alternatively, you could decide to stack a few of these on a pantry shelf to help you keep that space organized. You might fill one with baking supplies, one with your favorite pastas, and one with seasoning packets. Each drawer is made from plastic, which means that they will be lightweight and easy to position wherever you need them. With the plastic construction, you can also wipe out or even fully rinse them off if something spills.
Sponge holders
If your kitchen sponge is always ending up down the kitchen counter or on the bottom of the sink, then you can find an affordable solution from Dollar Tree. Pick up one of these sponge holders, and you'll always have a spot to return it to after you've finished scrubbing a pot or pan or making sure that your dishes are ready for the dishwasher.
Each sponge holder features suction cups along the backside. With these suction cups, you can stick it to whichever interior side of the sink is the most convenient for you. One other feature that you'll appreciate about these plastic sponge holders is that they have slots to allow water to dry. These will help your sponge dry out more quickly, minimizing the bacteria that can grow on the surface and helping to prevent your sponge from developing an odor
3-compartment plastic caddies
These plastic caddies can help you organize a variety of spaces in your kitchen. Each caddy features three compartments, including one larger one and two smaller ones. They can be used to hold snacks, seasoning packs, small bagged items, and more in the pantry. With three compartments, you can easily sort things out so that it'll be easier to find whatever you're looking for.
In addition to helping you organize food, the design of these caddies also makes them an excellent option for holding some of the cleaning essentials that you've picked up at Dollar Tree. The integrated handle makes it possible to take the entire caddy with you when you clean, ensuring that all of your supplies are on hand.
Drawer organizers
These drawer organizers from Dollar Tree are a really good buy. There are a variety of size and shape options available, allowing you to create a custom layout to match your specific storage needs and the amount of space within each of your kitchen drawers. You can also find these in white or black, which can help you better coordinate the look of the inside of your drawer with that of the rest of your kitchen.
One stand-out feature of these organizers is their non-slip base. With this design, the utensils and other items you choose to store in them won't shift and slide around as much whenever you slide the drawer open or shut. Take a few measurements of your kitchen drawers before you head to the store, and then you can develop the optimal layout for your kitchen and your specific storage needs.
Wire baskets
Those looking to include functional storage to their kitchen's countertops that can also add to the overall aesthetics of their space might want to pick up a few of these wire baskets from Dollar Tree. The baskets, which you'll find in a range of color options, can be used to hold different items in style. For example, you might consider using one to hold tea bags, creamers for your morning coffee, or snacks for the kids.
Because of their wire design, these baskets can also come in handy when storing items that need sufficient airflow. For this reason, you might even decide that one of them will make a beautiful fruit bowl.
Fridge storage bins
As their name implies, these fridge storage bins from Dollar Tree are designed to help you keep your refrigerator under control. Each bin features a rectangular design, making them a versatile pick for organizing everything from fruits and vegetables to condiments to deli meats and cheeses. Because the bins are clear, you can easily see what they're holding without the need to remove them from the fridge and look and search for something.
Each bin also features a curved front handle. With this design, they're easier to pull out of the fridge when you are ready to find a specific ingredient or when you've returned from the grocery store and need to restock the fridge. As with many other Dollar Tree organizers, the plastic construction also means that these will be quick and easy to clean.
Dish drains
It is impossible to keep your countertops neat and tidy if they're always filled up with random dishes that you've left out to dry after handwashing them or removing them from the dishwasher. Save yourself from dealing with this problem — and the cluttered look it will bring with it — by picking up a dish drain when you're shopping at Dollar Tree.
These dish drains offer a compact size, which can make them a good fit for a small kitchen. They feature several slots that you can use to stand up plates or rest bowls over. There is also a good-sized compartment, which is ideal for holding silverware pieces as they air dry. The Dollar Tree I shopped at had these for sale in either white or black. When you're looking for the hacks that will make dishwashing a breeze, you can't overlook having a dish drain to hold all of your dishes as they air dry.
Large egg holder shelves
Whether you're tired of how much space egg cartons take in your fridge or have your own backyard flock and need a good way to store their eggs in the fridge, these large egg holder shelves may offer the solution you've been searching for. Each bin offers 12 slots to hold eggs and keep them from rolling around into one another. The bins offer clips to help you secure them to one of the shelves in your refrigerator.
Once in place, you can simply slide the bin out, remove the number of eggs you need for a recipe, and carefully push it back into place. Talk about a kitchen organization hack that will make mealtime a breeze. Once you've tried this special egg holder bin out, you won't want to go back to storing your eggs in plastic or cardboard egg cartons.
Stackable bins
These stackable bins open up the possibility of an organization hack to help you create more countertop space. Once stacked together, you'll be able to fit twice as much on your countertops without consuming a big footprint. These bins are on the larger side, so you're likely to think of several ways that they can help you keep your space organized. Perhaps you'll use them to hold extra cooking utensils that are cluttering your drawers, place some quick snack items that the kids can grab when they're hungry, or keep your most-used seasonings within arm's reach of your stove for easy access when you're cooking.
One other nifty feature of these bins is that they can also stack more tightly if you're looking to store them. Simply remove the upper bin, rotate it around, and place it back inside the lower bin. Now it should push down flush with the lower bin, allowing you to conserve even more space.
Methodology
To decide on which Dollar Tree products to feature for this piece, I visited one of the stores near me to assess the selection that was available. I looked for items that would be helpful when organizing a kitchen — including those that could help keep the countertops clutter-free, bins and baskets that could keep food items sorted out in a pantry or fridge, and products for holding and corralling items in a kitchen drawer.
If you've been to Dollar Tree before, then you know what a wide selection of plastic storage bins and baskets it has. Narrowing these down was one of the most challenging tasks, as there wasn't such a wide range of options for some of the other categories I wanted to feature for this piece. In order to decide which plastic bins to highlight, I thought about which could offer the greatest benefits in a kitchen, such as the stackable bins that double the useful storage space on a counter or the wire baskets that can serve as a functional countertop decoration.