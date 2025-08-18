Want A More Organized Kitchen? Stop Leaving This On Your Counters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Waking up and smelling the coffee just hits different in a clean and organized kitchen. But let's be honest, decluttering your space is sometimes easier said than done. While there are plenty of clever organizational hacks you can try to speed up (or maintain) the process, one of the best ways to bring a sense of serenity to your kitchen is also the simplest: clearing off your countertops by storing your small appliances.

Now, we're not talking about the espresso machine you use to make that aforementioned morning coffee on the daily (no one expects you to lug that bad boy to and fro your pantry every day), but rather the appliances you use more sporadically. Think: the slow cookers, air fryers, stand mixers, juicers, and blenders in your stock. Unless you make fresh batches of juice or air fried crisps every day, these gadgets are simply taking up space — and adding to the overall sense of chaos that comes with having a packed kitchen counter.

Unplugging and storing those barely used appliances gives you more room and help improves the aesthetic of your kitchen, but that's not all. Reducing the clutter of extra cords on your countertops is also a great safety precaution against electrical malfunctions, power surges, or even fires. Plus, it has the potential to save you some dough on your energy bill by cutting back standby power, that is, the energy something uses when it's plugged in, regardless of whether it's being used or not.