Want A More Organized Kitchen? Stop Leaving This On Your Counters
Waking up and smelling the coffee just hits different in a clean and organized kitchen. But let's be honest, decluttering your space is sometimes easier said than done. While there are plenty of clever organizational hacks you can try to speed up (or maintain) the process, one of the best ways to bring a sense of serenity to your kitchen is also the simplest: clearing off your countertops by storing your small appliances.
Now, we're not talking about the espresso machine you use to make that aforementioned morning coffee on the daily (no one expects you to lug that bad boy to and fro your pantry every day), but rather the appliances you use more sporadically. Think: the slow cookers, air fryers, stand mixers, juicers, and blenders in your stock. Unless you make fresh batches of juice or air fried crisps every day, these gadgets are simply taking up space — and adding to the overall sense of chaos that comes with having a packed kitchen counter.
Unplugging and storing those barely used appliances gives you more room and help improves the aesthetic of your kitchen, but that's not all. Reducing the clutter of extra cords on your countertops is also a great safety precaution against electrical malfunctions, power surges, or even fires. Plus, it has the potential to save you some dough on your energy bill by cutting back standby power, that is, the energy something uses when it's plugged in, regardless of whether it's being used or not.
Smart ways to store your small appliances
So, how should you put this idea into practice? You've got options when it comes to storing those bulky appliances, even if you have a small kitchen. While the most obvious choice may be clearing a shelf in your pantry for these items, you can also create designated areas in your kitchen cabinets or drawers for them — or come up with some more creative solutions.
Though it may require some elbow grease, installing some swivel shelves in a corner cupboard is an excellent way to keep gadgets out of sight, but still within easy reach when you need them. Multi-tiered Lazy Susan shelving (like this offering from Rev-A-Shelf) is another super efficient option. Since you can rotate each platform, it'll ensure you won't have to dig through a graveyard of unused appliances when the gadget you need is way in the back.
If there is empty space between the top of your cabinets and your ceiling, you can place your items up there. Have some unused corners or sparse wall space? Put in dedicated shelving just for those rarely used electronics. A roll-in cart that doubles as an island is another good choice, especially if there's a lot of room in the center of your kitchen. Not only will it provide you with more storage, but it'll also supply an extra surface for food prep. The key is making the most of any under-utilized areas, where empty space can be replaced with smart storage that, most importantly, takes the clutter away from your countertops.