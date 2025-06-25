The Easiest Way To Avoid Cluttered Cords In The Kitchen Is Also The Safest
Here at Tasting Table, we believe that your kitchen should be a source of joy, not stress. After all, it's where the edible magic happens. One way you can keep your space clean and serene is by clearing away any messes of tangled cords. While that may seem easier said than done, considering the multitude of electric appliances you might have scattered across your kitchen counter, from blenders to pressure cookers, toasters to coffee machines, there is one simple solution: Keep everything unplugged until it's time to use it.
Many appliances have special hooks or compartments at the back where you can roll up or even retract unused cords and cables, but you can also detach them completely and keep them organized in a drawer until you need them. Sure, it might take you an extra 30 seconds to plug the device back in when you need to use it, but the peace of mind that comes with a clear counter is more than worth it in our book.
Plus, the benefits of unplugging your appliances when not in use extend far beyond a sleek and tidy counter. According to the United States Department of Energy, standby power, i.e., the energy something uses when it's plugged in, regardless of whether or not it's turned on, accounts for up to 10% of residential energy use. Keeping appliances unplugged, the agency says, can therefore save the average household as much as $100 a year. But that's not all.
Unplugging cords can reduce fire risks and long-term damage
In addition to keeping your counter space free from cord chaos and potentially saving you some dough on your energy bill, unplugging your appliances is also smart for safety reasons. For one thing, it can reduce the risk of accidental fires. Appliances with heating elements, specifically toasters, Crock-Pots, or electric kettles, can pose a fire hazard if they malfunction or are accidentally switched on. In fact, according to the National Fire Protection Association, electrical failures or malfunctions were responsible for 13% of residential fires between 2015 and 2019. Of those, 19% originated in a kitchen or cooking area, while 15% involved cooking equipment specifically. Those are certainly not insignificant numbers, but keeping your kitchen gadgets unplugged whenever you're not keeping a close eye on them can help prevent disaster.
This tip can also extend the life of your appliances by minimizing wear and tear on their electrical components, as well as preventing any damage they could incur during a power surge. Smaller appliances, especially, can be left completely fried if they experience a surge, as it can exceed their voltage limits. (And, once again, such an occurrence could create a fire risk). While large power surges can happen during storms and blackouts, smaller fluctuations may happen more frequently, slowly causing damage without you even noticing.
The takeaway? If you want to make your kitchen neater, safer, and more energy-efficient, remember to unplug and clear away the cords. Let's just say the benefits majorly outweigh the slight inconvenience.