The Easiest Way To Avoid Cluttered Cords In The Kitchen Is Also The Safest

Here at Tasting Table, we believe that your kitchen should be a source of joy, not stress. After all, it's where the edible magic happens. One way you can keep your space clean and serene is by clearing away any messes of tangled cords. While that may seem easier said than done, considering the multitude of electric appliances you might have scattered across your kitchen counter, from blenders to pressure cookers, toasters to coffee machines, there is one simple solution: Keep everything unplugged until it's time to use it.

Many appliances have special hooks or compartments at the back where you can roll up or even retract unused cords and cables, but you can also detach them completely and keep them organized in a drawer until you need them. Sure, it might take you an extra 30 seconds to plug the device back in when you need to use it, but the peace of mind that comes with a clear counter is more than worth it in our book.

Plus, the benefits of unplugging your appliances when not in use extend far beyond a sleek and tidy counter. According to the United States Department of Energy, standby power, i.e., the energy something uses when it's plugged in, regardless of whether or not it's turned on, accounts for up to 10% of residential energy use. Keeping appliances unplugged, the agency says, can therefore save the average household as much as $100 a year. But that's not all.