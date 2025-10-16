One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Kitchen Paint Colors And The Countertops That Complement It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Martha Stewart is known for being very particular about the design elements she prefers. Many of Stewart's old-school kitchen decor choices immediately become trends, while others may die out and have a later resurgence of popularity. Such is the case with one of her favorite kitchen paint colors and the elegant countertops that complement it perfectly.
In a 2020 interview with Frederic, Stewart was asked if she had a favorite paint color. "The Bedford kitchen is a color called Bedford Gray," she replied. This dark gray paint pairs perfectly with the countertops and backsplash that she chose for her kitchen. Stewart goes on to explain that her kitchen has "white marble counters and countertops and backsplashes." The flooring is also vintage white marble, which she "excavated from a house that [she] bought out in East Hampton."
When you look at photos of her Bedford, New York, farmhouse kitchen, you can see the paint color and white marble she's talking about — and they pair perfectly together. The gray paint brings out the deep gray veining in the natural marble surfaces. Bedford Gray is even a shade in the line of paints that Stewart developed with Fine Paints of Europe. Her line, called "MARTHA by Martha Stewart," includes 40 colors. You can buy Stewart's Bedford Gray paint on Amazon and pair it with marble countertops in your own kitchen to create a similar luxurious and elegant vibe.
Stewart prefers to pair marble countertops with Bedford Gray paint
In her Frederic interview, Stewart explained that she loves the combination of her dark gray paint and white marble countertops. Stewart's kitchen features vintage white marble, although you can find marble countertops in a wide range of shades and patterns. Its variations in color and veining are caused by mineral impurities that react to the intense heat and pressure used to transform limestone into marble.
Marble is a classic choice of countertop material, as it epitomizes quiet elegance, luxury, and natural beauty. With proper care, counters, flooring, and backsplashes made from natural stone like marble can last a hundred years. However, you should consider the upkeep before committing to marble countertops. They will need to be professionally sealed every six months to prevent stains, discoloration, and water damage.
If you find that marble is too expensive or requires too much upkeep, there are a number of other kitchen countertop materials that would also look gorgeous with Bedford Gray paint. White granite, quartz countertops, or even black soapstone counters would complement the paint's rich shade of gray. However, there is one material Stewart avoids for countertops: wood. While you can choose butcher-block counters for your kitchen, the cool gray color of the paint may not properly complement the warm color of the wood.