One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Kitchen Paint Colors And The Countertops That Complement It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart is known for being very particular about the design elements she prefers. Many of Stewart's old-school kitchen decor choices immediately become trends, while others may die out and have a later resurgence of popularity. Such is the case with one of her favorite kitchen paint colors and the elegant countertops that complement it perfectly.

In a 2020 interview with Frederic, Stewart was asked if she had a favorite paint color. "The Bedford kitchen is a color called Bedford Gray," she replied. This dark gray paint pairs perfectly with the countertops and backsplash that she chose for her kitchen. Stewart goes on to explain that her kitchen has "white marble counters and countertops and backsplashes." The flooring is also vintage white marble, which she "excavated from a house that [she] bought out in East Hampton."

When you look at photos of her Bedford, New York, farmhouse kitchen, you can see the paint color and white marble she's talking about — and they pair perfectly together. The gray paint brings out the deep gray veining in the natural marble surfaces. Bedford Gray is even a shade in the line of paints that Stewart developed with Fine Paints of Europe. Her line, called "MARTHA by Martha Stewart," includes 40 colors. You can buy Stewart's Bedford Gray paint on Amazon and pair it with marble countertops in your own kitchen to create a similar luxurious and elegant vibe.