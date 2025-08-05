10 Old School Kitchen Decor Tips We Learned From Martha Stewart

The fact that Martha Stewart's kitchen is monopolized by copper pots and pans is no coincidence — the lifestyle maven has turned collecting copper cookware into an art form. If you were to peek into her Bedford kitchen, you would be spellbound by the sheer breadth of antique pieces she has painstakingly collected over the years.

If you follow Stewart's footsteps and find yourself falling in love with the quaint charms of copper cookware, it helps to borrow her best advice for storing your prized finds: Add an overhead rack in your kitchen to turn your pots and pans into a statement design element. While Stewart uses a custom rack for displaying her cherished purchases, you can turn yours into a weekend DIY project. Start by getting a copper pipe cut to your desired length at the hardware store and then thread it through pad eye hooks that can be drilled into the ceiling to hold the rack up securely.

You can also carry forward the same notes of metallic warmth through the rest of your kitchen. Pop some dried flowers into a vintage copper pitcher or borrow from Stewart's playbook by allowing a decorative copper kettle to assume a permanent spot on the stove. For finishing touches, add copper kitchen hardware to create a look that is cohesive, but never matchy-matchy.