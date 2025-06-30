This Is Martha Stewart's Ideal Way To Organize A Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The way you organize your kitchen plays a huge role in how easy it is to use and how much you enjoy spending time there. Martha Stewart, the undisputed original Queen of Lifestyle Influencing, is always a wealth of knowledge in home decor, cooking, and entertaining. She has regularly blessed us with information ranging from the benefits of splurging on a quality oven to how to make an onion sandwich. And in a 2020 interview with Frederic magazine, she dropped another life-changing nugget of design inspiration, her secrets for the best ways to organize a kitchen. According to Stewart, the most important things to consider for optimal kitchen organization are creating open spaces, setting up distinct work areas, and focusing on accessibility and function over all else.

One of the best kitchen organization hacks Stewart recommended is to create different zones to make the best use of kitchen space. As she said in her Frederic interview, "All my kitchens have the same basic design — I call it the subway kitchen or the railroad kitchen. The workspace is divided with an island, there is a wall of stoves, a washup area and then a seating area." You can definitely see her techniques in action when you look at photos of her 1970s kitchen, which seamlessly blends an earthy, laid-back vibe with highly functional design. Here are some other great tips she gave us in her interview.