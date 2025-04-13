Martha Stewart's Genius Advice To Open Up Counter Space In Small Kitchens

Small kitchens have their merits. They force you to streamline your culinary tools, embrace minimal living, and master the art of making satisfying meals in a space the size of a shoebox. Having said that, when you're low on counter space, it can be super-tricky to roll out pizza dough, make a batch of cookies, or simply chop a family-size salad without having to move stuff off the worktop and into another room. One way to open up counter space in a petite kitchen is to take Martha Stewart's advice and add a mounted open shelf below your kitchen cabinets to house all the items that would normally get in the way.

This nifty design trick is so awesome because it boosts the functionality of your space by adding extra real estate to your kitchen in a low-key way. Plus, it doesn't cost a fortune! Adding a shelf underneath a line of cabinets provides a supplementary area to store jars of herbs and spices, salt and pepper grinders, or measuring cups and spoons that would otherwise occupy space on your limited counter space. You can even use it to store cookbooks, showcase crockery, or display artwork. The best thing about this genius move? All you need to get started is a simple shelf, a lick of paint, and some DIY basics.