Martha Stewart's Onion Sandwich Is Tied To Sweet Childhood Memories

Cookbook author, TV host, and entrepreneur Martha Stewart is such an icon, we'll listen to just about any suggestions she has — from her tips on organizing your kitchen to her guidance on cooking to her recommendations for making cocktails. If anyone else told us to try eating an onion sandwich, as in onion between bread, we might raise an eyebrow. But that's just what Stewart posted about on her Instagram page recently, and it has us wondering if there's something to this refreshingly simple dish.

What endears this sandwich to Stewart and subsequently her fans is nostalgia. This onion sandwich holds a special place in the celebrity's heart because it's something she and her father would snack on when challenging each other to late-night games of Scrabble. Stewart originally shared the story on her cooking show, fondly recalling the quality time with her dad and the raw onion, butter, and white bread combination they enjoyed. She acknowledged it might not be as common as, say, a peanut butter and jelly, but that some people just like offbeat things — the Instagram post's caption reads, "Don't knock it 'til you try it!"

It's proven controversial, with some commenters pointing out how this sandwich couldn't be great for anyone's breath and that it's surprisingly minimalist; user @rachel_jenks quipped, "Martha getting us ready for another recession." Others, however, shared their own unique sandwich preferences and how the onion sandwich might not be that strange in different cultures.