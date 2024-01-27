Martha Stewart's 15 Best Tips For Making Cocktails

The name Martha Stewart is synonymous with entertaining at home thanks to, among other things, her creativity in the kitchen and expertise in making cocktails. Now, alcoholic drinks may not be necessary to throw a fun gathering but cocktails can help break the ice among partygoers and keep the conversation flowing. Better drinks allow this environment to take hold more easily, as well, which explains why we often turn to Stewart to help us transform a simple drink into an extraordinary experience.

Stewart has shared her passion for high-quality cocktails through her various television shows, cookbooks, and online platforms. Her approach to mixology is characterized by meticulous attention to detail, an unwavering commitment to fresh ingredients, and an innovative flair that redefines classic concoctions — elevating the most basic drink into an art form.

Whether crafting an uncomplicated mojito or orchestrating an elaborate champagne cocktail, Stewart's expertise comes through in both the precision of her measurements and the finesse with which she presents each creation. Many of her recipes seamlessly blend tradition with modernity and offer a refreshing take on timeless libations, and we decided to take a look at some practical ways to learn from the culinary icon. Here are Martha Stewart's 15 best tips for making cocktails at home.