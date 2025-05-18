Martha Stewart's '70s Kitchen Nailed The Earthy Retro Look Everyone Wants Now

In an interview with Frederic magazine, Martha Stewart claimed that "fancy-schmancy" kitchens were her least favorite design trend. In her opinion, kitchens are workspaces, and she always designs hers so that they're divided into zones: an island, stove (or in Stewart's case, stoves), and a seating area. It probably comes as no surprise that organizing a kitchen is one of Stewart's passions, and she offers expert advice on keeping a small kitchen efficient by adding more counter space. Clearly she practiced what she preached, because her Turkey Hill counters and work area were limited, considering all the parties she catered at the time.

Her Turkey Hill kitchen wasn't just a model of professional utility; it was also visually arresting. Copper pots dangled from the ceiling over the kitchen and dining area. Antique baskets and bouquets of dried herbs hung from the ceiling. The various elements created a sense of cozy familiarity. It was Stewart's way of blending the old with the new, a design choice that she still loves and which you might incorporate into your own kitchen.

Stewart sold Turkey Hill in 2007, but the kitchen at her Bedford Farm abode (which she has owned since 2000) has notable similarities. She likes to have everything on hand and know where it is when she needs it at any particular moment, which is certainly something to consider when re-doing your kitchen set-up. Her utensils, cooking equipment, and pantry items are efficiently arranged.