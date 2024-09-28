This Is Martha Stewart's Favorite Dinnertime Drink

This year's Halloween cover of Martha Stewart Living magazine is extravagant, to say the least. Stewart herself is pictured on the cover, adorned in a bejeweled queen's gown and crown and holding a scepter and a golden orb, prepared to take on whatever comes her way. As an artistic, culinary, and cultural icon, Stewart is known for her distinct, recognizable style. But that style, though occasionally fancy and ornamented, is rooted in simplicity. This simplicity is particularly noticeable in Stewart's taste in beverages: Her favorite dinnertime drink isn't an espresso martini or an Aperol spritz, but a humble glass of Pure Leaf iced tea with ice and lemon.

"I drink [tea] with a lot of lemon," Stewart said in a Daily Meal interview about her upcoming 100th cookbook. "There's citric acid in my sugarless iced tea that I drink, my Pure Leaf," she continued, highlighting her recent partnership with the brand. "I really do find iced tea extremely refreshing, and to have it pre-made in my fridge, easy access, I can just carry this little thing in my car, it is a delight."

While there are plenty of other ingredients to elevate homemade iced tea, Stewart takes the classic route and goes with lemon and ice for a delicious combo that features a bit of a sour punch. Not only is her preferred drink a refreshing accompaniment to a wide range of dishes, but it's also a smart option due to its sugar-free nature.