13 Best Food Network Shows Ever Made, Ranked
Launched in 1993, Food Network has grown into a top-rated cable channel, reaching millions of homes across North America and beyond. In fact, according to the U.S. TV Database at the time of writing, it's the 13th most popular channel in the country, drawing 445,000 viewers during primetime. That's mostly because it has made cooking relatable and accessible through its wide-ranging programs. Some of its greatest productions feature exciting, fast-paced competitions, while others focus on culinary trips and hidden gem restaurants in both small towns and vibrant cities. From low-budget recipes to lifestyle hacks for entertaining at home, this network caters to amateurs and professionals alike.
Over the decades, which shows have made the biggest cultural impact? Which ones are still watchable years after their finale or cancellation? To answer these questions, we've considered the average viewership per episode, as per the USTVDB. We've also looked at industry accolades as well as high ratings on various platforms. Be sure to review our methodology at the end of this article.
Food Network has also skyrocketed its hosts, judges, and contributing chefs into global fame. Some of these stars now run their own successful restaurants, such as Maneet Chauhan and Bobby Flay. Others have released several bestselling cookbooks and are followed on social media by millions of fans around the world. Many have contributed to the channel's greatest hits over the years. So, let's round the latter up and determine which one deserves the top spot. Meanwhile, you might also be curious about what working for Food Network is really like.
13. The Next Food Network Star (2005 – 2018)
This reality competition show pitted aspiring Food Network hosts against one another through elimination challenges. Airing for 14 seasons from June 5, 2005, to August 5, 2018, it was hosted by various network executives as well as celebrity chefs like Giada De Laurentiis, Alton Brown, and Bobby Flay. As for the winners who were later rewarded with their standalone shows, they included Guy Fieri, Jeff Mauro, Damaris Phillips, and Melissa d'Arabian.
In 2007, "The Next Food Network Star" drew a whopping 2.6 million viewers per episode during its third season, per TV Guide. That year's two-hour premiere, titled "Potlucks, Cakes and Wedding Challenge," is the highest rated episode ever, per RatinGraph. Boasting 9.4/10 on IMDB, it featured three challenges in New York City: preparing a potluck dinner, decorating wedding cakes, and catering a wedding with 100 guests in just six hours. Another memorable, high-rated episode was Season 13's "Beauty and the Beast," which saw the finalists compete in three teams for a themed Disney party.
12. Unwrapped (2002 – 2011)
Primarily hosted by Marc Summers, "Unwrapped" was a smoothly narrated food docuseries that ran for 10 years, from May 4, 2002, to May 28, 2011. It holds 8.1/10 on IMDB, while its much-shorter revival, "Unwrapped 2.0" (2015 – 2017), was anchored by Alfonso Ribeiro and has a rating of 7.8 on the same platform. The original show managed to make learning fun as it revisited the history of beloved treats and brands. Touring restaurants, specialty shops, and factories, it covered everything from bubblegum to breakfast cereal, Easter chocolate bunnies, retro candies, cheese crackers, and movie snacks.
According to Episode Ninja, the top three episodes were Season 10's "Toasted," "Donuts," and "Big Chill," which featured restaurant recipes, a donut-flavored beer, and freezer favorites, respectively. Speaking about his hit's frequent reruns, Summers told Theater Mania in 2024, "I was Guy Fieri before Guy Fieri. They used to run that thing to death. And then we did 'Trivia Unwrapped.' ... I told the lady who was running the place, 'I don't want to see 90 minutes of anybody, especially Marc Summers.'"
11. Good Eats (1999 – 2012)
Though the Food Network canceled Chef Alton Brown's "Good Eats" back in 2012, it's still considered one of its most iconic, revisited shows. Not only did this quirky, culinary-science classic earn a Peabody Award in 2007, but it also holds 8.8/10 on IMDB. Plus, it spawned the equally successful "Good Eats: Reloaded" in 2018 and "Good Eats: The Return" from 2019 to 2021. According to both IMDB and RatinGraph, the highest-rated episode of the original series is Season 14's "A Bird in the Pie Is Worth Two in the Bush." It aired on March 11, 2011, and explored three different methods for making the ultimate comfort food: chicken pot pie.
Brown, who served as a chief writer, producer, director, and host, spoke to Richmond Magazine in December 2014 about how viewers resonated with his format's food science as well as historical and cultural references. Every aspect was meticulously researched and executed. "It adds dimension, it adds more importance to what you're actually eating," he stated.
10. Worst Cooks in America (2010 – Present)
Amateur cooks are bound to experience mishaps in the kitchen, but they can still be trained to become masters. That's exactly what a lighthearted show like "Worst Cooks in America" aims to prove, through both common and exaggerated cooking mistakes. Under the mentorship of celebrity chefs, these "recruits" are taught basic skills and compete for a cash prize. The two finalists have to whip up a three-course meal fit for a quality restaurant. It's no wonder, then, that this over-the-top show draws an average of 661,000 domestic viewers per episode, according to the USTVDB. It currently holds 7.3/10 on RatinGraph.
From its debut in 2010 until 2025, "Worst Cooks in America" was primarily hosted by the late Anne Burrell. It has also featured Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Tyler Florence, Jeff Mauro, and Cliff Crooks, among others. On IMDB, it's Season 12 that boasts the two highest-rated episodes, titled "Sausage Party" and "Can You Please Pas-Ta Sauce."
9. Iron Chef America: The Series (2005 – 2018)
Adapted from the cult Japanese cooking game show "Iron Chef," which ran from 1993 to 2002, "Iron Chef America" officially debuted on the Food Network on January 16, 2005. It was primarily hosted by two-time James Beard Award winner Alton Brown and Bruce Lee Award winner Mark Dacascos. Dacascos is an actor known for his impressive stunts, as evident in the 2001 movie "Brotherhood of the Wolf." With these two charismatic personalities holding the reins, it's no wonder this series lasted for 13 seasons.
Back in 2010, The Guardian's Michael Hann wondered if it was "the greatest TV programme ever" because it blended gourmet cooking and martial arts so well. "It's so impressive that Michelle Obama chose it to push her healthy-eating message," he remarked.
In this fast-paced, highly theatrical competition, guest "Challenger" chefs competed for one hour against resident "Iron Chefs" like Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto, Alex Guarnaschelli, Mario Batali, and Cat Cora. According to RatinGraph and IMDB, the top-rated episode was "Michael Symon vs. John Fraser: Battle Cauliflower," in Season 8.
8. Beat Bobby Flay (2013 – Present)
Hosted by award-winning restaurateur, chef, and cookbook author Bobby Flay, "Beat Bobby Flay" remains a massive success on the Food Network. It has endured since the pilot aired on August 24, 2013. In fact, every episode is watched by an average of 395,000 fans, as per the USTVDB. This show's premise may be simple, but its execution is what keeps viewers, judges, and contestants alike engaged. Two guest chefs compete using a surprise ingredient selected by Flay. Then, the winner chooses their preferred signature dish and challenges the King of the Grill to prepare his own version.
Make sure to at least watch the current top-rated episode per IMDB, Season 36's "No 'Flay' at the Beach." Or you could just try to recreate Flay's tantalizing recipes from the show, available on the network's website. They include beef stroganoff with beet creme fraiche, fried chicken and waffles with bourbon-tangerine syrup, and orange-glazed short ribs with kimchi slaw.
7. Barefoot Contessa (2002 – 2021)
Two titles immediately spring to mind when you hear the expression "the Barefoot Contessa:" an Oscar-winning movie starring Ava Gardner and a widely acclaimed, long-running Food Network show hosted by the iconic Ina Garten. Not only did the program earn a total of 17 awards (including seven Daytime Emmys), but it also racked up about 1 million viewers per episode, according to the USTVDB.
Back in 2016, Garten revealed to People that she was skeptical about her feel-good cooking show at first. "In the beginning, I just thought 'I'm not that person,'" she recalled. "Why would anyone want to watch me on TV? I couldn't understand what I could do that was different, that was unique ... Being famous isn't something that's important to me." Celebrity Net Worth, for one, credits her success to her "approachable elegance, signature catchphrases [such as "How easy is that?"], and emphasis on simple yet sophisticated meals." Together with her husband, investment banker Jeffrey Garten, the beloved TV personality is currently worth $60 million.
6. Guy's Ranch Kitchen (2017 – 2025)
Guy Fieri was given his first Food Network show, "Guy's Big Bite," right after winning the second season of "The Next Food Network Star." He's become a permanent fixture on the channel ever since. Debuting on November 12, 2017, "Guy's Ranch Kitchen" was an instantaneous hit, averaging 668,000 viewers per episode.
This was the basic premise of this laid-back reality series: Every weekend, Fieri invited chefs to his Santa Rosa estate for a cook-off featuring dishes easy enough for amateurs to replicate at home. They made cranberry empanadas, Swedish meatballs, sliders, burgers, smoked cauliflower bites, and so on.
Thanks to its relaxed format and accessible food creations, "Guy's Ranch Kitchen" holds a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDB and 7.9/10 on RatinGraph, with six episodes scoring 8/10 on the former. Plus, it ran for 13 seasons and was nominated for three Daytime Emmy awards. "It has the bohemian California vibe appeal of seeing multiple professional demos simultaneously. Love the friendly competition," a Redditor wrote.
5. The Kitchen (2014 – 2025)
Though the Food Network canceled "The Kitchen" at the end of 2025, this daytime cooking talk show deserves recognition for lasting an impressive 40 seasons. Plus, it averaged 709,000 viewers every episode, per the USTVDB, not to mention that it was nominated for seven Daytime Emmy awards. Primarily hosted by Jeff Mauro, Katie Lee, Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Marcela Valladolid, it featured a welcoming, large kitchen set with vibrant colors and proposed creative yet accessible takes on familiar dishes and drinks. "The great mix of personalities is awesome. They cook things that real people eat," a fan wrote on IMDB. "Many dinners in my family have come [from] this show," another one chimed in on the platform, highlighting the sunny vibe as well as Anderson and Mauro's fun dynamic.
The hosts didn't only whip up bites from scratch. They also repurposed leftovers and discussed grocery budgets, family traditions, personal pantries, and kitchen gadgets. Various celebrity guests made a special appearance, including Martha Stewart, Daniel Radcliffe, and "Monk"'s star Tony Shalhoub.
4. Chopped (2007 – Present)
The first image that comes to mind when someone mentions "Chopped," one of the most popular cooking shows of all time, is a mystery basked packed with quirky ingredients. Every episode, four professional chefs have to prepare a full meal featuring clashing flavors, colors, and textures. This means celery root and rainbow chard with steak and chocolate frosting. Or leftover pizza and beer with eggplant and dried plums. Or even that controversial durian fruit with lime gelatin, imitation crab meat, and cheese curls.
As such, "Chopped" draws an average of 554,000 viewers per episode and is considered the Food Network's third-most popular show, according to the USTVDB. It's been nominated for 10 awards, including Best Reality Show Host for Ted Allen from the Critics' Choice Awards. Unsurprisingly, this enduring series currently holds 8.3/10 on RatinGraph and 7.4/10 on IMDB, with several episodes rated an impressive 9.8/10 on the latter.
3. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2006 – Present)
Did you know that before Food Network made him a star, Guy Fieri wasn't even familiar with its shows? And that before he agreed to host "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he turned down a program about kitchen gadgets multiple times? The energetic TV personality has come a long way since then and has hosted or appeared on different types of projects. His so-called "Triple D," for one, averages 547,000 viewers per episode and is considered the network's fourth-most popular show, as shared by the USTVDB. It has also earned a Critics' Choice Real TV Award as well as nine Primetime Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category.
Through his enduring reality and culinary travel show, Fieri has discovered tantalizing Mexican restaurants across multiple states. He has also featured home-style eateries in Texas, incredible spots recognized with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, hidden gems in obscure towns, and holes-in-the-wall to add to your bucket list. If you haven't watched "DDD" yet, you can start with the top-rated episode on IMDB, Season 39's "Smokin' Southern Decadence." Or the highest-rated episode on Episode Ninja, Season 12's "Pizza, Pancakes, and Pork."
2. 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing (2024 – 2026)
Hosted by celebrity chefs Michael Symon and Esther Choi, "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" only lasted for three seasons. Still, it was (and still is) the top performing show on the Food Network, as per USTVDB. Plus, it averages an impressive 801,000 viewers per episode. At the time of writing, it holds a rating of 7.6/10 on RatinGraph and 7.9/10 on IMDB.
The premise of this gripping, intense competition series is all in the title: Over the course of 24 consecutive hours, 24 chefs were expected to complete 24 challenges. The biggest challenge, however, was succeeding despite the surprise twists, physical and mental exhaustion, and sleep deprivation. As such, this ruthless game was considered somewhat controversial — but it still boosted ratings. To get a sense of the overall vibe, make sure to at least watch the top-rated episodes, as per IMDB: Season 3's two-part finale, "Shift 8: Elevation."
1. Tournament of Champions (2020 – Present)
Racking up a whopping 1,226,000 viewers on average per episode, according to USTVDB, "Tournament of Champions" certainly deserves the first spot in this ranking. When Warner Bros. Discovery's head of food content, Betsy Ayala, spoke to Variety in January 2026, she revealed that it'd been the Food Network's top-rated hit for five consecutive years. Hosted by Guy Fieri, this intense championship pits professional chefs against each other for a hefty cash prize. "We get a chance to see some of the, I think, the greatest chefs in the world," Fieri told actor Rob Lowe on his "Literally!" podcast (via People). "You gotta really have a backbone about you." He later added, "People get PTSD from this. It's gnarly, gnarly, gnarly."
Currently, "Tournament of Champions" holds 8.3 on IMDB and 8.6 on RatinGraph. Season 6 alone was watched by around 12 million people, as per The Futon Critic. As for the top-rated episode, it's Season 5's "The Good, The Bad, and The Randomizer." It featured chefs Michael Voltaggio, Crista Luedtke, Dale Talde, Karen Akunowicz, Carlos Anthony, and three-time James Beard Award nominee Shota Nakajima.
Methodology
You probably think that many canceled Food Network shows deserve a comeback, while others are best left shelved. Meanwhile, here's how we came up with the channels' best hits, past and present. We first took into consideration longevity and cultural impact, especially for ongoing programs. We also relied on factors like consistent quality, a compelling format, and acclaimed hosts. If available on the USTVDB, viewership metrics per episode played a key role, as did the high ratings and favorable reviews on various platforms. Industry accolades helped tip the scales for the final ranking.