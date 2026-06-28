13 Best Food Network Shows Ever Made, Ranked

Launched in 1993, Food Network has grown into a top-rated cable channel, reaching millions of homes across North America and beyond. In fact, according to the U.S. TV Database at the time of writing, it's the 13th most popular channel in the country, drawing 445,000 viewers during primetime. That's mostly because it has made cooking relatable and accessible through its wide-ranging programs. Some of its greatest productions feature exciting, fast-paced competitions, while others focus on culinary trips and hidden gem restaurants in both small towns and vibrant cities. From low-budget recipes to lifestyle hacks for entertaining at home, this network caters to amateurs and professionals alike.

Over the decades, which shows have made the biggest cultural impact? Which ones are still watchable years after their finale or cancellation? To answer these questions, we've considered the average viewership per episode, as per the USTVDB. We've also looked at industry accolades as well as high ratings on various platforms. Be sure to review our methodology at the end of this article.

Food Network has also skyrocketed its hosts, judges, and contributing chefs into global fame. Some of these stars now run their own successful restaurants, such as Maneet Chauhan and Bobby Flay. Others have released several bestselling cookbooks and are followed on social media by millions of fans around the world. Many have contributed to the channel's greatest hits over the years. So, let's round the latter up and determine which one deserves the top spot. Meanwhile, you might also be curious about what working for Food Network is really like.