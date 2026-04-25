The 10 Most Popular Cooking Shows Of All Time

They say that those who can't do, teach. We say that those who can't cook, watch cooking shows (at least, that's the case for me). While Food Network might have first gotten the idea of culinary shows on lock since its inception in 1993, plenty of other exceptionally popular cooking shows have spawned in its wake on a variety of different networks.

With all this content, there are usually a few formats to choose from, depending on your tastes. We have the cooking (or baking) competition shows, which see amateur and professional chefs alike compete for a prize. There's actual cooking shows, where viewers watch a famous culinary TV personality craft decadent dishes from the comfort of their own home. Finally, there's the kind that brings food and renovations together, where struggling businesses get a boost with the help of a celebrity chef or TV host to renovate and reinvigorate their restaurant, bar, or café.

With so many shows at our disposal, and the advent of streaming, there's plenty to choose from. That's why we've decided that these 10 cooking shows deserve the spot of being the most popular of all time, based on their longevity (i.e., how many years aired and how many seasons), spinoffs, and because of how much water cooler gossip they've generated.