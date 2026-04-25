The 10 Most Popular Cooking Shows Of All Time
They say that those who can't do, teach. We say that those who can't cook, watch cooking shows (at least, that's the case for me). While Food Network might have first gotten the idea of culinary shows on lock since its inception in 1993, plenty of other exceptionally popular cooking shows have spawned in its wake on a variety of different networks.
With all this content, there are usually a few formats to choose from, depending on your tastes. We have the cooking (or baking) competition shows, which see amateur and professional chefs alike compete for a prize. There's actual cooking shows, where viewers watch a famous culinary TV personality craft decadent dishes from the comfort of their own home. Finally, there's the kind that brings food and renovations together, where struggling businesses get a boost with the help of a celebrity chef or TV host to renovate and reinvigorate their restaurant, bar, or café.
With so many shows at our disposal, and the advent of streaming, there's plenty to choose from. That's why we've decided that these 10 cooking shows deserve the spot of being the most popular of all time, based on their longevity (i.e., how many years aired and how many seasons), spinoffs, and because of how much water cooler gossip they've generated.
Top Chef
"Top Chef," a cooking competition show that's been running since 2006 with 23 seasons to its name, takes on a format similar to many other competition-style reality shows. There's a panel of expert judges (in this case, professional chefs or notable names in the food and beverage industry), a series of challenges and competitions, and each season sees a cast of contestants that gradually dwindles down each week until only one winner — one Top Chef — remains. That winner is then the recipient of a cash prize, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, and an appearance at the Food & Wine Culinary Classic in Aspen. Many contestants also go on to open some incredible restaurants.
"Top Chef" airs on Bravo, which is known for its ability to craft drama-filled series, and this culinary venture is no exception. With iconic lines like "Please pack your knives and go," the series brings the gravitas and the tears. That winning formula has allowed for the TV franchise to spin off into multiple other series, including "Top Chef Canada," "Top Chef: Just Desserts," and "Top Chef Jr."
The Great British Bake Off
For something a little gentler — but no less stressful, especially if you're a baker — is "The Great British Bake Off," known to American audiences as "The Great British Baking Show." The baking competition show has been running since 2010 and is currently scheduled to begin its 17th season in 2026 (we've even taken it upon ourselves to rank the seasons from worst to best). The series sees amateur bakers tasked with finishing three distinct bakes each episode — outdoors, under a tent, no less.
One of the most charming aspects of "The Great British Bake Off" — or "GBBO," as it's known to fans – is that the contestants are generally likable and try to help one another out, even as the seconds on the clock tick down. Plus, iconic, memorable hosts like Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry have put phrases like "soggy bottom" and "stodgy" into our everyday vernacular. A bit of escapist entertainment, the popularity of "The Great British Bake Off" has crossed the Atlantic and become a welcome piece of culinary TV fun on this side of the globe.
Hell's Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay has plenty of TV shows under his belt, and "Hell's Kitchen" is one of the most well-recognized. The series – which has been running since 2005 and boasts 24 seasons – has the premise of professional cooks, sous chefs, and head chefs trying to nab a coveted spot as the executive chef in a Gordon Ramsay restaurant, with an annual salary of $250,000 (although this wasn't the original prize at the beginning of the series).
The chefs are divided into two teams, usually men and women, and compete against one another in dinner services as well as various challenges to win the dream gig. The high-pressure nature of cooking in a kitchen while a red-faced Ramsay screams certainly makes for good television, which explains why the series has done so well over the past two decades. "Hell's Kitchen" has received multiple awards and nominations throughout its run, and, even though the episodes can feel a bit formulaic, it's nonetheless addictive television. Not all winners on "Hell's Kitchen" do end up sticking around to work at a Ramsay restaurant, but plenty use the show as a springboard for a successful career elsewhere in the culinary world.
Kitchen Nightmares
The second — but not last — Ramsay-helmed show is none other than "Kitchen Nightmares." The first episode aired back in 2007 and saw Gordon Ramsay take on the challenge of helping struggling restaurants, reigniting the passions of the owners and employees, and giving a makeover to both the menu and the building itself. Delivered with a heavy dose of tough love, the series has let viewers see the down-and-dirty elements of some pretty repulsive kitchens with walk-ins that would give any health inspector nightmares.
The series did take a hiatus from 2014 to 2023, but has since returned to the airwaves. The popularity of the series is a dual mix of schadenfreude — who doesn't want to see some pretty gross kitchens and watch Ramsay scream at others from the comfort of their own couch? — and heart-warming moments, like the best makeovers Ramsay has delivered to cash-strapped owners. While the survival rate of these restaurants is worse than you think – a visit from a celebrity chef and a paint job can only do so much with the amount of debt these people are struggling with — the series is incredibly watchable, and its resurgence points to its enduring popularity among viewers.
Chopped
Have you ever been tasked with trying to create a dish from a handful of random ingredients? Perhaps it's been before you've done your big grocery shop and are trying to stretch things out one last day. That's basically the premise of "Chopped," a Food Network series that's run for a staggering 58 seasons since 2007.
The fast-paced cooking competition sees four chefs try to create dishes with a basket of assorted, unrelated ingredients and a time limit of about 20 to 30 minutes. An episode consists of three rounds, where, after each, one chef is eliminated until the ultimate one wins the $10,000 prize. The series is hugely popular and has seen plenty of different versions during its duration, like "Chopped All-Stars," "Chopped Champions," and "Chopped Junior."
After each dish is created, the chefs must then present their dish to a panel of three judges, who then taste and critique it for everyone (including the viewer) to hear. The show is a test of creativity and time management — two important skills in a professional kitchen. It's stressful and exhilarating, which helps explain its popularity and longevity in reality TV.
Nailed It!
Netflix's "Nailed It!," a baking competition show that shone a spotlight on the worst home bakers seeking redemption, was a bright spot in the TV streaming landscape. Hosted by actor and comedian Nicole Byer, with resident judge and chocolatier Jacques Torres, the show featured amateur bakers tasked with two different professional-level bakes for the chance to win the prize of $10,000. With regular celebrity guest judges and over-the-top challenges that pretty much guaranteed failure for the contestants, "Nailed It!" was a breath of fresh air in the cooking competition arena.
The show first aired in 2018 and ran for seven seasons until 2022. The show never took itself too seriously, and that lightheartedness extended to the judges and contestants. Torres tried to gently guide the home bakers, nudging them toward some semblance of success with his own baking prowess, but there never seemed to be any realistic expectation that these amateurs could create an edible solar system cake or ice cream boom box. It was silly, it was fun, and it's definitely worth a watch.
MasterChef
The third (and final) Gordon Ramsay TV show that makes our list of the most popular cooking shows of all time is none other than "MasterChef." Sometimes stylized as "MasterChef USA," the series has seen offshoots in multiple countries, including "MasterChef Canada," "MasterChef Australia," "MasterChef Brazil," and more. There's even a series for pint-sized cooks (still hosted by Ramsay), called, naturally, "MasterChef Junior."
The conceit for the franchise is the same across the board: amateur chefs compete to win the cash prize and the title of [Insert country] MasterChef. There are typically three judges, with the occasional guest, who oversee the amateur cooks in various competitions, including mystery boxes, team challenges, and more. "MasterChef USA" is currently in its 16th season and has run since 2010.
Part of the appeal of this Ramsay series is that, unlike "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares," Ramsay is a bit softer, perhaps because these are home cooks, not professional chefs. One might argue that Joe Bastianich plays the "mean judge" role instead. Either way, the winning contestants of "MasterChef" frequently enjoy a bright future, moving away from their day jobs and using their time on the show as a jumping-off point for a career in food.
The French Chef
The oldest show on our list is arguably the most classic. Long before cooking competition shows, series surrounding sweets, or restaurant makeovers, there was Julia Child. The statuesque chef and cookbook author had her own beloved series, "The French Chef," which aired for 10 seasons from 1962 to 1973 (and transitioned from black and white to full color).
A woman who was introduced to cooking later in life (she began cooking in earnest when she was 37), Child introduced American viewers to the art of French cooking in an accessible, down-to-earth way. Doing so made the fancy, finicky cuisine that much more approachable for the average chef at home, which put Child firmly in the hearts of TV fans and cooks alike.
On a simple home kitchen set, Child set about creating complex French dishes for viewers, with relaxed 30-minute demonstrations on impressive fare like boeuf bourguignon and French omelets. Certainly, Child had many tips for home chefs, and it didn't stop at this one television series. She went on to develop and write multiple cookbooks, television series, and more, earning multiple awards and international recognition for her efforts.
Barefoot Contessa
If you don't have your own Ina Garten, store-bought is fine. Her show, "Barefoot Contessa," invited viewers into her stylish kitchen to watch the chef and author prepare meals for one event or another, often featuring her adoring husband, Jeffrey. (Who didn't want to be Jeffrey, the eager taster of any of Garten's gourmet dishes?)
The soothing TV series ran from 2002 to 2021 and totaled 27 seasons. Ever the consummate host, a gracious Garten would ease viewers –– and perhaps aspiring chefs –– into the meticulous creation of her multi-course menus. Plenty of foodie-adjacent celebrities would pop by the series as well, leading to some of our favorite "Barefoot Contessa" moments. The award-winning, long-running show proudly displayed some of the highest ratings in Food Network's history and allowed foodies and regular TV fans to sit back, relax, and watch Garten whip up something delicious. This approachable and inviting show was a hit among viewers for almost two decades.
Iron Chef America
"Iron Chef America," based on the Japanese cooking show of the same name, was a series that challenged professional chefs to dethrone one of the culinary wizards known as the Iron Chefs. The series was fast-paced, with commentary that rivaled that of a professional wrestling match, and saw eager contestants take on a secret ingredient or theme that would guide their cooking.
The series –– which ran for 13 seasons from 2004 to 2018 –– was chaotic in the best way. There was fire, martial arts, and some serious heart-pounding action. Some of the secret ingredients were relatively tame (who hasn't worked with bread or cream cheese?), but there were others that, according to Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, were far more difficult.
The mash-up of reality TV with a high-energy game show was a unique one that endeared "Iron Chef America" to audiences –– although some purists say it lacked the ridiculousness of the original Japanese incarnation. We say, watch them both and decide for yourself.