The Absolute Best Kitchen Nightmares Transformations In History
Gordon Ramsay has never been accused of being quiet. His trademark temper has been dialed down in recent years, but thankfully, those well-intentioned tantrums live forever in the annals of the internet. Ramsay's tirades often pendulum between amusing and painful to watch. On occasion, however, they are completely justified. From unsanitary kitchens and over-stuffed menus to undercooked food and clueless waiters, the restaurant owners featured on "Kitchen Nightmares" are arguably most deserving of a talking-to. Even if his advice doesn't always stick the landing.
Of the 95 restaurants he's attempted to transform, only 22 have survived. To be fair, Ramsay's success rate isn't too bad if you consider red flags like bad menu-market fit, unclear branding, and overspending — all mentioned as reasons for failure and common issues on the show. He only aims to find solutions and increase the chance of success. Whether or not restaurant owners listen is out of his hands.
With so many classic episodes, it's challenging to narrow down the absolute best "Kitchen Nightmares" transformations. Many factors go into a restaurant's survival, like owners actually following through. That's why, when making this list, I thought it better to highlight Ramsay's success with guiding owners, adjusting menus, and updating decor.
Season 1, episode 6 (Sebastian's)
Underneath Sebastian Di Modica's stubborn facade lived an over-stressed, kindhearted man who wanted his restaurant to succeed. Like most owners featured on "Kitchen Nightmares," he resisted handing Gordon Ramsay the reins but later proved surprisingly malleable. He loved the clean, vibrant look of the silver POS counters that replaced his half-moon-shaped one, and the chrome tables and salmon-colored wicker chairs Ramsay swapped the outdoor furniture for.
He hated how Ramsay changed his menu, though, and even a new professional-grade pizza dough mixer barely impressed him. Nevertheless, the changes highlighted Sebastian's wood-fired ovens — standout features of the restaurant that, strangely enough, were never used. Ramsay also encouraged freshly cooked food instead of the frozen, microwaved kind, and brought in expert pizza tossers to teach the kitchen staff. Still, Sebastian seethed about the menu changes.
Tensions boiled over midway through the final service when he randomly reverted to his old menu, causing service to halt and a legendary quarrel with Ramsay. Convincing Sebastian to acknowledge Ramsay's advice seemed futile, but with patience and tough love, he eventually did and ended service on a high note. Successful finale aside, the restaurant ultimately closed after the show. According to the LAist, Sebastian Di Modica confirmed it in an email. Several restaurants subsequently occupied the space, though they no longer do. As for Sebastian, he returned to acting and later found his way back to the kitchen at Saddle Up Saloon in New Hampshire.
Season 5, episodes 6-7 (Burger Kitchen)
Alan and Gwen Saffron, along with their son Daniel, were owners of Burger Kitchen. The money used to open it was essentially stolen from Daniel's inheritance — money passed down by his grandfather, Abe "Mr. Sin" Saffron, a famous and powerful Australian crime boss. Gordon Ramsay arrived at a restaurant wrought with issues. Alan was a self-proclaimed "meat sculptor" who could barely make a good burger, and Gwen constantly argued with the chef, David, who complained of never being paid.
The restaurant had countless negative Yelp reviews, which didn't stop chef David from serving Ramsay an uncooked burger. Familial dysfunction was the root of The Burger Kitchen's issues, so Ramsay brought everyone together for a mock therapy session. Alan pushed back initially, but when Daniel began to cry, he finally admitted to taking the inheritance. It was a long-overdue emotional release for the Saffrons.
Ramsay focused on the menu next, replacing the frozen patties with freshly ground 15% fat beef and putting the newly-energized Daniel in charge of the kitchen. With the final service a day away, his team swiftly spruced up the decor, adding colorful artwork and a new touchscreen POS system. The transformation made Alan cry and even impressed the Yelpers, who were invited in for service. However, following the show, Alan's stubbornness returned, and a year later, The Burger Kitchen closed. Even sadder, Daniel wound up filing a breach of contract lawsuit against him.
Season 4, episode 14 (Oceana Grill)
This episode caused tons of controversy. Gordon Ramsay was hit with two lawsuits as a result, alleging that "Kitchen Nightmares" falsely depicted Oceana Grill and owners Moe and Rami. However, several first-hand accounts confirm this Bourbon Street landmark delivered an Elm Street experience. Lawyers even tried to scrub the episode from the internet. The show's drama-seeking masses, nevertheless, got to witness the disaster unfold. Despite the backlash, Ramsay did an amazing job transforming the place, and Oceana Grill still operates.
Pure chaos awaited Ramsay. The kitchen floors were littered with roach-infested food, and the fridge had seemingly never been cleaned. Customers lobbed endless complaints at the servers, and for good reason. Ramsay exploded and abruptly ended the service to bring in an exterminator. He then forced the staff to deep-clean the kitchen. A frustrated Moe and Rami decided to fire chef Damon in response, whose mismanagement could've sent customers to the hospital. Following that debacle, it didn't take long for them to get on board with Ramsay's new dictatorship.
Revamping the menu was the next rule of order. Ramsay taught the remaining kitchen staff how to make a fresh, blackened salmon dish with sweet potato mash and streusel crumbles. He then brought in his team to declutter and update the restaurant decor. Renovations included custom artwork, a clean, cohesive pearl-colored repaint to replace the tacky underwater world mural, a classy marble bar, and a fresh menu with authentic NOLA cuisine.
Season 6, episode 11 (Mill Street Bistro, pt. 1)
Mill Street Bistro was a "fine dining" restaurant in Norwalk, Ohio. In reality, owner Joe's idea of haute cuisine more closely resembled a haute mess. He treated his servers, chef, and customers as punching bags for his ego. And, laughably, he thought he could lie to Gordon Ramsay about the food being farm-to-fork when it was clearly frozen. In his mind, he was a better cook than his restaurant's chef and even refused to allow talking in the kitchen during service.
Mill Street Bistro was nice otherwise. The kitchen was properly managed, and the servers were friendly and knew the menu. Joe cared; he was just an arrogant pain who refused advice. That is until Ramsay convinced the staff to intervene and express their frustrations. They knew Mill Street's food was overpriced for the locals, as did Ramsay, who had tried to explain that it wasn't French bistro-style cuisine. Despite the restaurant's branding, Mill Street didn't offer an upscale experience.
After finally persuading Joe to listen, Ramsay worked his magic in the kitchen. He took down the ridiculous "QUIET" sign so that the kitchen staff could properly communicate, and focused on creating an actual bistro-style menu. Next, he brought in Brian Goodman to oversee the changes, the then executive chef at The Greenhouse Tavern, considered one of Cleveland's most influential restaurants. With Goodman supervising the new menu and hiring process, Mill Street could finally live up to its name.
Season 2, episode 10 (Fiesta Sunrise)
Fiesta Sunrise is the second Mexican restaurant run by Vic and Yolanda Flores. Their daughter Patti was gracious enough to loan them the money, which technically made her the owner. However, Vic did pretty much whatever he wanted, leading to a debt of $850,000 in just 18 months, making Patti's credit score nosedive. The selfish behavior affected not only Fiesta Sunrise, but also Yolanda's relationship with her daughter, and Patti's marriage.
Gordon Ramsay was flabbergasted. A 120-seater could barely book two tables for lunch on a consistent basis. Rather than new menus, Vic lazily put a sticker over menus from their previous restaurant while ignoring Yolanda and Patti's ideas. The nightmare continued in the kitchen, where Ramsay uncovered oxidized pork, slimy chicken, spoiled fish, and a roach infestation. In the end, Vic and Patti's husband almost came to blows, and Yolanda was nearly ready to call her divorce lawyer. Vic was afraid to admit that he had lost the spirit until a heated heart-to-heart with Ramsay rekindled it.
The problem-solving finally commenced. Ramsay ordered a thorough extermination before calling executive chef and Mexican cuisine mastermind Julieta Ballesteros for help. His team made much-needed changes to the stereotypical Tijuana-style decor, taking down the sombreros and hanging Mexican-style sun wall fixtures. The cheap banquet tables were swapped for classier ones covered with matching burgundy tablecloths, and wooden shutters replaced the dull window curtains. In the end, the city mayor even made an appearance.
Season 1, episode 2 (Dillon's)
Dillion's was a Manhattan-based restaurant that served American, Irish, and Indian cuisine. General manager Martin called it the best of all worlds but "jack of all trades, master of none" was a better description. Dillion's was an operational mess even with a three-person management team. Martin constantly texted during service, operations manager Andrew clumsily fixed things, and Khan had potential to be a great floor manager but felt hampered. Gordon Ramsay had to dodge flies as soon as he sat down to try the poorly made food.
It was a class action lawsuit waiting to happen. Exposed food containers filled the kitchen, and rodents infested the storage room. Professional exterminators and steam cleaners were the only options. While they decontaminated everything, the crew went on a walk of shame to Gordon Ramsay's restaurant to see a properly managed professional kitchen. As for the confusing menu, Ramsay focused on Indian cuisine with a modern spin and enlisted the expertise of former "MasterChef" judge Vikas Khanna, an award-winning Michelin-star holder known for high-end Indian cuisine.
A luxurious Manhattan-worthy remodel was next. It was out with the drab white curtains draping the walls and in with scalloped arches, candlelight fixtures, and matching alabaster seating. Ramsay then surprised the crew by taking them on a Dillion's-themed sightseeing bus to promote the re-opening — a sold-out affair. However, when Martin got flustered during the final service, it gave Khan a chance to impress Ramsay with his hidden managerial skills.
Season 6, episode 1 (La Galleria 33)
Sisters Rita and Lisa opened La Galleria 33 mere feet from their parent's restaurant. Yet, their high expectations resulted in tumbleweeds instead of customers. With mounting debt and no solutions, the sisters took their frustration out on the staff. They hadn't learned how to properly run a restaurant, despite growing up in one. Lisa was a fervent wine drinker and Rita smoked like a chimney. Although likable, they didn't seem to be restaurateur material.
Gordon Ramsay initially mistook them for customers instead of owners. When he sat to try the food, plate after plate was returned to the chef, who was Rita's ex-husband, Doug. There were red flags aplenty in this two-part fiasco: Doug cooked food that fell on the floor, customer complaints were ignored, and one server disgustingly defended scratching his nether region. Lisa crumbled under the pressure, nearly quitting, and Doug's cavalier attitude only made things worse. Ramsay kept hitting a wall.
Eventually, words of encouragement convinced the sisters to confront the issues. It was obvious everyone cared except Doug, who was scared of the responsibility that came with raising his standards. Neighboring restaurants were simply outdoing La Galleria 33. Fortunately, Doug wasn't ready to quit, and with all hands on deck, Ramsay invited James Beard semifinalist Michael Serva to help create an a la carte Italian menu. He removed the restaurant's dark red wall and installed a chic brick one, hung contemporary artwork, added clever branding accents, and brightened the space with modern lightbulbs
Season 2, episode 4 (Black Pearl)
Black Pearl dreamed of becoming Manhattan's premiere lobster restaurant. Owners David, Greg, and Brian released a lengthy letter blaming Godron Ramsay and crew for its eventual closure. However, by the looks of it, their relationship was already on the rocks. From money problems to communication issues, this ship was without a captain. Servers openly admitted that the owners never worked the same shift. David was the resident vibe-killer, Greg was the indecisive hard worker, and Brian was the literal silent partner.
The tension between David and Gordon Ramsay was palpable indeed, but each manager was to blame. Three conflicting perspectives were sinking the Black Pearl and Ramsay had to find a way to unify their approach. A meeting was held, and Ramsay had everyone write complaints on strips of paper, which were placed in a pot and randomly picked. David attempted mutiny even after everyone jumped ship for team Ramsay. Two things became clear: Greg needed to step up, and David needed to fall back. Eventually, by way of vote, Greg was named the ship's captain.
To coax some wind into the Black Pearl's sails, Ramsay introduced a new menu featuring Manhattan and New England chowders, an updated lobster roll, Boston cream pie, a waffle sundae, and more. His team renovated the decor, harmonizing a space that previously looked like three restaurants in one. They installed lobster bucket-inspired lighting, additional plush seating, and a fresh coat of grey paint with red-colored lobster-shaped wood panels.
Season 6, episode 14 (Prohibition Grille)
Prohibition Grille's owner Rishi Brown was a scatterbrained sweetheart who previously belly danced. She had zero experience running a restaurant but believed her success as a dancer magically made her qualified. Rishi further proved her inexperience by letting her lazy chef Rocky manage the kitchen, which resulted in a rash of customer complaints. Nonetheless, he had a laissez-faire attitude that Rishi just went along with. She was losing lots of money.
Sometimes, Rishi would interrupt service with a random belly dancing routine — presumably her version of the Texas Roadhouse line dance. It wasn't bad, it just didn't fit the restaurant's Southern aesthetic. Also, Prohibition Grille didn't even have an actual grill. Gordon Ramsay was left speechless by Rishi's spacey personality. Nevertheless, she was a gentle soul who was hard to dislike. It hurt to see Rocky take advantage of her, especially when she would defend him to Ramsay. However, after some cajoling, Ramsay empowered Rishi to give him the boot.
For Prohibition Grille to have a fighting chance, serious changes were in order. Ramsay enlisted the help of chef Tyler Palagi, who brought 20 years of culinary experience. A menu and name overhaul was next. Dishes were chosen that could be easily prepared in Rishi's small kitchen. He removed the "Grille" and changed it to the more suitable "Prohibition Gastropub." Renovations included a new red lacquered bar and stylishly modern pictureless frames highlighting the exposed brick wall. The final touch was a professional wardrobe makeover for Rishi.
Season 5, episode 2 (Leone's Restaurant)
Leone's Restaurant is another from "Kitchen Nightmares" with the coveted honor of still being open. It was successful for years until founder Rose Leone had an ill-fated surgery, ending up in a coma for two years. Ownership subsequently fell to her son, Michael, who failed to fill his mother's passionate shoes. He was lazy, showed up late to work, walked around aimlessly, and did everything other than lead. Michael's mismanagement fast-tracked Leone's decline.
The kitchen was unorganized with expired ingredients, insects overran the restaurant, and customer complaints skyrocketed; everything Rose had worked for was circling the drain. There's no better example than when Gordon Ramsay arrived and found Michael watching TV. Not to mention, there was a 15-page menu filled with 100 flavorless dishes that even the chefs spat out. Everyone unanimously called out Michael for his laziness, even his mother. He had to prove that he cared because everything worsened under bad leadership.
For motivation, Ramsay created a mock art exhibit with photography of eye-catching Italian dishes from competing restaurants, juxtaposed with Leone's lazily plated ones. Seeing it inspired Michael to put his best foot forward. Ramsay then demonstrated various positions that restaurant owners should know, filling him with confidence. With Michael transformed, Leone's outdated decor was elevated to a modern Italian bistro. Wooden panels were swapped for white-painted walls to brighten the space. Contemporary artwork was added for flare and color. And best of all, Rose Leone was happier than she'd been in a long time.
Methodology
When selecting episodes for this list, I took into consideration Gordon Ramsay's ability to respond to the challenges at hand. Namely, the temperament of the owners, the conditions of the restaurant (its cleanliness, service, decor, and menu), and overall execution. In some cases, it could be serving as a mediator, creating a space for tough conversations to be had. In other cases, it could be empowering owners to believe in themselves. Or, it could be choosing the right person from his community of chefs to enlist for help. Other factors were how owners and customers responded to the changes and the overall look of the renovations.