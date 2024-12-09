Gordon Ramsay's 9 Restaurant Chains, Explained
Since opening his first restaurant in 1998, Gordon Ramsay has built an impressive culinary empire across the globe. His 88 restaurants cover a wide variety of dining experiences, from his three Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, London, to the Gordon Ramsay Food Market in Cherokee, North Carolina, which houses four of his casual eateries.
Within his vast array of restaurants, there are multiple chains that offer the classic Ramsay experience in multiple locations. From Gordon Ramsay Steak tempting carnivores across North America to the family-friendly Bread Street Bar and Kitchen in the U.K., Ramsay's chains cater to almost any palate or social situation.
While Ramsay's unique style and passion for high-quality ingredients are consistent across the chains, each brand has its own features and reflects distinct elements of his culinary repertoire. Whether you are looking for casual street food or to immerse yourself in Hell's Kitchen, there is a Ramsay restaurant chain for you. Let's have a look at the nine Gordon Ramsay restaurant chains so that you can decide which one to visit first.
Gordon Ramsay Burger
We've all been there — you're craving a burger, but from where? Well, if you're after a top-quality burger that's juicy on the inside, chargrilled on the outside, and designed by our favorite celebrity chef, then Gordon Ramsay Burger is the place to go.
The Gordon Ramsay Burger chain began in 2012 when he opened his Las Vegas location. It goes way beyond your average fast-food restaurant, aiming to serve gourmet burgers alongside the usual range of American sides and drinks. In his mission to create a next-level burger, Ramsay uses different cuts of meat to ensure a patty that is bursting with flavor. A highlight of the menu is the Hell's Kitchen Burger, which features jalapeños and avocado, and is topped with asadero, a type of Mexican cheese that finishes the burger off beautifully.
The vibe at Gordon Ramsay Burger is much more casual than you would find at his fine dining restaurants — the perfect balance of stylish and relaxed. With restaurants now open across North America, including Boston and Vancouver, there are plenty of opportunities to see that Ramsay can do laid-back dining just as well as he does upscale.
Gordon Ramsay Steak
For meat lovers, there is nothing better than a really good steak. And if there is one person who knows how to do steak properly, it's Gordon Ramsay. So confident is Ramsay in his steak ability that he didn't feel the need to elaborate any further when naming his chain of steak restaurants, simply going with Gordon Ramsay Steak.
There is no shortage of quality meat on the menu at the various Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants across the country. From an 8-ounce Wagyu filet to the mammoth 38-ounce tomahawk, there is a cut to satisfy every carnivore's wildest desires. If you're in the mood for something slightly different but equally appetizing, you will find beef Wellington, rack of lamb, and salmon filet up for grabs, too. Top-quality accompaniments to your meat include lobster tails and scallops, as well as the usual sides of french fries and mushrooms. While Gordon Ramsay Steak is definitely an upscale restaurant chain — with a price list to match — the classic steakhouse decor gives it an approachable ambiance that will allow you to enjoy your delicious steak in a relaxed environment.
Hell's Kitchen
If you're a fan of Gordon Ramsay's hit TV show, then a meal at Hell's Kitchen should be at the top of your wish list. Dinner at Hell's Kitchen isn't just a meal out; it is a unique experience that will be loved by anyone who enjoys watching Ramsay roast the contestants on the show.
Starting out in Las Vegas, the chain now operates several restaurants, including Southern California and Lake Tahoe. The premise is to recreate the TV show as closely as possible — though thankfully with less shouting — with the red and blue kitchens serving customers food throughout the day.
The menu at Hell's Kitchen doesn't disappoint, with Ramsay classics such as beef Wellington, lobster risotto, and a 14-ounce dry-aged New York strip steak for the meat lovers. There's also an enticing cocktail menu to choose from, allowing you to sip on something delicious as you sit and enjoy the Hell's Kitchen spectacle. Dining here will be a different experience from any other Ramsay restaurant, and for lovers of the show, it will be a night to remember.
Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill
There are times when going out for dinner means a fancy restaurant, six-course tasting menu, and an upscale wine list to match. However, there are other occasions when you just want to go out for a relaxing pub meal with friends or family, knowing that the food is still going to be top-notch. This is what Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill is designed for — a traditional British pub environment with delicious versions of pub classics.
With two restaurants in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, Ramsay recreates the down-to-earth atmosphere of the British pub with a variety of dishes to get you salivating. From his famous fish and chips and steak pie to a classic Caesar salad and a selection of gourmet sandwiches, there is something to suit every mood and appetite. There is also the "grill" section of the menu if you're not in the mood for pub fare, offering steaks and salmon to keep everyone happy.
Of course, it wouldn't be a pub without beer, and Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill delivers on that front, too. In Atlantic City, you'll find 26 beers on tap, with more than 20 bottled beers available, too, giving you a chance to find the perfect brew to accompany your meal. You'll also find a selection of cocktails if you're in the mood for spirits instead. Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill is the ideal spot for a balance of laid-back dining and impressive food, transporting you to a cozy British pub with the Ramsay touch.
Ramsay's Kitchen
Ramsay's Kitchen is one of Gordon Ramsay's more recent ventures, with the first restaurant opening in Boston in 2022. The concept is based on Ramsay's culinary experiences around the world and to allow more people to enjoy his upscale food in a more relaxed environment. Unlike some of his more prestigious establishments, such as Claridge's in London, Ramsay's Kitchen serves the high-quality food he is known for in a more comfortable setting.
Following the success in Boston, Ramsay has now opened a further five branches of Ramsay's Kitchen across the U.S. including Reno and Oklahoma City. The all-day menu incorporates delicious classic dishes, from avocado toast and eggs Benedict for breakfast to scallops or veal chop in the evening. The flagship Boston restaurant has plenty of fresh seafood to offer, from tuna tartare and oysters to lobster bisque and salmon filet. The vibe at Ramsay's Kitchen is unpretentious, allowing you to enjoy gourmet food in a relaxed environment.
Ramsay's Fish and Chips
Is there a more classically British meal than fish and chips? Gordon Ramsay doesn't think so, claiming that it was an important meal for him while growing up in Scotland and England. His love of this traditional British dish has led to the success of Ramsay's Fish and Chips in the U.S. Opening in Las Vegas in 2016, there are now five locations nationwide, including Washington D.C. and Orlando.
Of course, eating at Ramsay's Fish and Chips is not going to be the same as ordering a chippy at a regular takeout. Ramsay has taken the concept of fish and chips and given it his inimitable touch. Soft, flaky fish underneath an ultra-crisp batter served alongside chips done your way — old-fashioned salted, or with truffles and Parmesan, jalapeños and chorizo, or loaded up with bacon, cheddar, and sour cream.
If plain old cod isn't good enough, you can also order chippy-style shrimp, lobster, or chicken to have alongside your "dirty" chips. The next time you have a craving for street food, Ramsay's Fish and Chips may just be the ideal option to satisfy your need for flavorsome comfort food with a gourmet flair.
Bread Street Kitchen and Bar
In addition to the many restaurant chains that Gordon Ramsay has across North America, he has restaurants across the globe, including the Bread Street Kitchen and Bar chain in the United Kingdom. With branches in Edinburgh, Liverpool, and multiple locations across London, the modern decor and relaxed atmosphere allows diners to enjoy classic Ramsay dishes with friends and family.
The menu at Bread Street Kitchen and Bar is appetizing and diverse. From tamarind-spiced chicken wings to a healthy poke bowl and chickpea tikka masala, Ramsay's passion to demonstrate his global influences means that no one will struggle to find a dish that excites them. There is even a kids menu, where children under the age of eight can have a free entree alongside the grown-ups. For anyone in the U.K. looking for a chilled environment to enjoy great food at reasonable prices, Bread Street Kitchen and Bar is an excellent option. It gives the whole family an opportunity to experience food with global influences and Ramsay's thoughtful touch.
Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza
If you thought that fish and chips and burgers were the only casual foods that Gordon Ramsay was a master of, you may have underestimated him. With the rollout of Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza from 2018 onward, Ramsay has grabbed himself a slice of the pizza action, too. Arguably the most casual of his restaurant chains, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza is a cross between a pizzeria and a sports bar, with live music keeping the chill vibe going throughout the evening.
The menu concept is intriguing, with bottomless pizza for £20 (roughly $25) per person. This includes classic toppings like Margherita and pepperoni alongside less conventional options such as nduja and Christmas turkey. For those who like a little bubbly alongside their bottomless slice, you can have an hour and a half of bottomless prosecco for £24 ($30). If pizza isn't your thing (what does that even mean?!), there are plenty of other fast food options — ribs, pasta, wings, and dirty fries means no one will be left hungry, and kids can get in on the action, too, with bottomless pizza for £10 ($12.50). Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza has locations across the U.K., though most are in the London area. If you're looking for a high-vibe, affordable night out that comes Gordon Ramsay-approved, street pizza is the way to go.
Lucky Cat
The Lucky Cat chain is Gordon Ramsay's venture into the world of Asian cuisine, putting his signature twist on Japanese favorites. The trilogy of restaurants can be found in London, Manchester, and Miami, allowing fans on both sides of the pond to enjoy his Asian-inspired food.
The menu centers around small plates, sushi, and sashimi, with plenty of diverse options on offer. From grilled miso salmon to Wagyu sirloin, there are cooked dishes to suit everyone. The raw food section of the menu is extensive, offering nigiri, ceviche, and numerous varieties of sashimi, and the bao buns segment contains a bonito fried duck leg filling that The Michelin Guide described as "must-try."
Lucky Cat Miami and Mayfair both allow you the luxury experience of dining at the chef's table. Accommodating eight people in the U.S. restaurant and 12 in the U.K., diners can have the privilege of seeing Gordon's expert chefs in action and turn their meal into an unforgettable experience. For an elegant evening featuring world-class food, Lucky Cat is a must-visit destination for Gordon Ramsay fans.