The Food Service Strategy Behind Texas Roadhouse's Line Dancing

If you've ever been to a Texas Roadhouse, you already know all about its line dancing. A quick internet search will procure YouTube videos of TXRH employees line dancing while masked during the pandemic to "Build Me Up Buttercup." At locations nationwide, Roadies have danced (mere feet away from dining guests) to songs from "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" to Alan Jackson's "Good Time." Why? (I'm just trying to eat this cactus blossom).

To answer this question, an apparent TXRH employee of six years hopped on to Reddit, providing detailed explanations for myriad questions from menu items to secret ordering hacks and business practices, including "What's with the line dancing?" The poster explains the method behind the madness: "[I]t's strategic. Loud music makes people uncomfortable and keeps people from eating and then 'camping' and taking up tables. Also, you'll notice servers dancing and not taking out food. It gives 2-3 minutes for [the] kitchen and expo to quickly catch up on ticket times without new orders being put in."

If the loud, busy dancing feels a little "in your face," that's because it's supposed to be. The line dancing might be a subliminal technique for turning tables quickly under the guise of lighthearted fun. The playful vibe doesn't make guests feel unwelcome, but it doesn't make them want to relax and stay a while either, and the kitchen gains a few extra minutes. (Although, if you've had a lousy day, mandatory line dancing doesn't sound super fun).

