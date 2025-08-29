Every Season Of The Great British Baking Show, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Let's be honest — every season of "The Great British Bake Off" has its own charm. Some were unforgettable. Others? A little underbaked. But one thing's for sure: This cozy baking series has earned its place among the greatest cooking shows. Sometimes, "GBBO" feels more like a warm hug than a shouting match. You'll find contestants helping each other with broken ganache or misplaced sugar, even when they're seconds away from presenting their own showstoppers.
Every season introduces us to a new batch of lovable (and occasionally chaotic) home bakers, and it's impossible not to get emotionally invested in their journey. But which season takes the cake? We looked at everything: hosts, judges, standout bakes, and those unforgettable TV moments that made us laugh (or cry). So, if you're a longtime "GBBO" fan or just getting into it, this ranking is for you. Grab a cuppa, maybe a slice of Victoria sponge or angel food cake, and let's talk bakers, bakes, and the seasons we'll never forget!
15. Series 2 (2011)
Series 2 of "The Great British Bake Off" holds an important place in the show's history; it was where some of the signature elements that we now take for granted first appeared. But while it laid the groundwork for what the series would eventually become, it remains a season that still feels like a work-in-progress. The second installment of "Bake Off" aired in 2011, and saw the move to one fixed location. Second season was set in a marquee pitched in the manicured grounds of Valentines Mansion. This was also the year where the beloved "Star Baker" accolade made its debut.
Despite these developments, Series 2 still appears to pale in comparison to some of the other seasons. There were even some rumors that judges may have been pressured by producers to keep certain bakers in the competition. All these factors combined to produce a season that felt more formative rather than fully realized. It is not a surprise that we have it as the lowest ranked season.
14. Series 1 (2010)
It could have honestly been either of the first two seasons at the very bottom of this list for us. But if we're stacking them up, it will be Series 1 of "The Great British Bake Off" that just edges lower. Not because it was completely hopeless, but because it was still so clearly trying to figure out what it wanted to be. Lucy Mangan, writing for The Guardian at the time, criticized the program's lack of humor, even with comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins on hosting duties. "But it still seemed to be a programme that had had the lightness deliberately beaten out of it," she wrote.
And while the dynamic between judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood was already forming, it was still rough around the edges. Anecdotes from later retrospectives tell of tense moments, like one, four-hour disagreement over Miranda's cupcakes! The show's tone felt more akin to "MasterChef" than the comforting, escapist delight "GBBO" would go on to become.
13. Series 14 (2023)
Series 14 marked a watershed moment. This was the first time Alison Hammond joined Noel Fielding as co-host after Matt Lucas's exit. Hammond injected a breath of fresh air into the show but even her energizing presence that brought back focus on the bakers could not offset a series that many felt was lackluster. The Guardian questioned was it the "dullest Bake Off ever," citing repetitive challenges like vertical layer cakes and a format that felt "stale."
Fielding's surreal and occasionally jarring humor also drew some criticism. What seemed quirky with his previous coupling with Matt Lucas, had become somewhat questionable with the new context. Viewership reflected this dip, with the opening episode attracting less viewers than the previous year's premier.
Positives included Hammond's charm and Matty Edgell's unexpected win, but these couldn't salvage the season's reputation. Critics and fans sensed a loss of the show's signature spark, with innovation taking a backseat to routine. Compared to its storied history, Series 14 ranks low because it left audiences feeling tired with its complicated challenges.
12. Series 13 (2022)
By the time Series 13 rolled around, "The Great British Bake Off" had started showing some real cracks in the sponge. Airing in 2022, this season drew heavy criticism for everything, from poor challenges to cultural insensitivity. The now-infamous "Mexican Week" drew particular ire: What should have been a joyful celebration of Mexican cuisine instead came off as cringeworthy and tone-deaf.
Behind the scenes, even contestants admitted things had gone awry. That loss of magic was echoed across the media, with reviews describing the season as feeling forced and mean-spirited, and others calling out an over-reliance on overly technical or obscure bakes that alienated both bakers and audiences.
And yet, it wasn't all bad: The finale drew 8.8 million viewers, showing that "Bake Off" still had a loyal base. Still , Series 13 is remembered as a season that lost the show's charm.
11. Series 4 (2013)
Even before Series 4 of "The Great British Bake Off" had began, drama loomed over the show: Rumors circulated about Paul's alleged affair with a co-host during the ill-fated U.S. spinoff, "The American Baking Competition". This led to speculation about whether he would return for the U.K. series, but his position ultimately remained secure.
Once on-air, Series 4 became one of the show's most polarizing. Some praised its humor, range of International bakes, diverse cast, and gentle tone that made it stand apart from more aggressive reality competitions. Others found it emotionally cold and said they were glad it was over.
French chef Raymond Blanc tweeted his disapproval of the season, criticizing the bakers for lacking skill and calling out the emotional displays as female tears (via Metro). Many fans felt Kimberley was treated unfairly. Frances' win also split opinions. Her bakes looked visually striking, but many felt she never really improved on flavor, despite the judges' repeated feedback.
10. Series 3 (2012)
"The Great British Bake Off" hit its stride in Series 3, delivering the kind of tension, triumph, and teacakes that turned casual viewers into devoted fans. Challenges ranged from signature regional buns to hand-raised pies, and rum babas. The finale drew 6.5 million viewers on average, marking the show's mainstream breakout in the U.K. The season is uniquely remembered for John Whaite, the 23-year-old law student who overcame a serious finger injury during a challenge to ultimately win the season with an impressive final bake.
The series also introduced one of the most beloved bakers in "GBBO" history: Brendan Lynch, a meticulous baker known for his elegant execution — a fan favorite who narrowly missed victory and sparked passionate online debates. Add in James Morton, the Scottish medical student and experimental baker whose flavor-forward creations and bread expertise rank him as one of the most memorable contestants — and you've got one of the strongest finals the tent has seen.
9. Series 10 (2019)
Celebrating a decade of baking, "The Great British Bake Off" returned in 2019 with high expectations. While the bakes were more ambitious than ever, the heartwarming magic felt harder to find. This season debuted to the show's lowest launch audience since moving to Channel 4. It eventually rebounded for the finale, but the mixed reception was clear.
Critics like The Telegraph called it "too cruel, too obscure and blandly millennial," pointing to overly technical challenges and a cast dynamic that felt more muted than memorable. Themes like "The Roaring Twenties" and "Festival Week" pushed visual creativity but often came at the expense of actual baking, with challenges like sugar-glass cabinets, verrines with no baking involved, fried foods, and even veggie burgers during Bread Week stealing focus from the core craft. David Atherton — who never once earned a Star Baker recognition – quietly maintained consistency to take home the title, a first in "GBBO" history.
8. Series 8 (2017)
When "The Great British Bake Off" moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, expectations were sky-high — and so was the backlash. The beloved original trio of Mary Berry, Sue Perkins, and Mel Giedroyc had departed, and many fans were skeptical that newcomers Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Sandi Toksvig could recapture the show's signature charm. The premiere drew significantly lower number of viewers than the previous BBC launch.
Bakes featured included choux buns, pizza Margherita, a molten chocolate pudding, and caramel-based bakes. Sophie Faldo emerged as the winner thanks to her polished, precise bakes and calm under pressure. But her win was nearly overshadowed when Judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the results early, spoiling the finale for millions. It may not have delivered the warm familiarity of its BBC predecessors, but series 8 proved "Bake Off" could survive a major upheaval.
7. Series 7 (2016)
When "GBBO" returned in August 2016 for its seventh series, it had found its winning formula. The premiere drew an impressive number of viewers, and it even surpassed the most popular moments from the Rio Olympics. The beloved format — amateur bakers, three challenges per week, gentle humor, and a warm sense of camaraderie — felt like second nature. As The Telegraph put it, "Bake Off" had become a "well-buttered machine."
This season featured classic British bakes like tarts, Jaffa cakes, and genoise sponges. Many fans consider it part of the show's golden era, alongside Series 5 and 6. It's widely regarded as the ultimate comfort season, perfect for cozy rewatches. Viewers especially loved the relaxed and charming Selasi, whose calm demeanor never wavered even under Paul's scrutiny. His friendship with Benjamina added to the season's charm, and fellow contestants Val, Jane, and Andrew remain fan favorites.
The series itself was a ratings juggernaut. The finale, which crowned Candice Brown the winner was the most-watched U.K. television show of the year.
6. Series 15 (2024)
Series 15 revived "GBBO" signature vibe — heartfelt storytelling, standout bakers, and unexpected moments – driven in large part by the infectious energy of co-host Alison Hammond. Critics described her as the show's fresh spark, bringing force-10 sunny vibes and emotional warmth previously flagged as lacking in recent seasons.
In 2024, Georgie Grasso — 34 year old pediatric nurse from Carmarthenshire — made "GBBO" history as the first Welsh winner edging out finalists Dylan Bachelet and Christiaan de Vries with a gravity-defying lemon and elderflower cake, the same flavor served at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. With nearly 7 million views a week, the show continued its Channel 4 strength post-pandemic.
Standout personalities included Nelly Ghaffar, a fan-favorite palliative care assistant whose Episode 6 elimination sparked social media demands for her return to the tent. And then there was Georgie's hyper-realistic recreation of her pet hen Fanny, made into a lemon-curd–filled cake with approximately 300 fondant feathers.
5. Series 11 (2020)
Series 11 aired during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and proved to be exactly the comfort blanket viewers needed. The premiere was the biggest debut for any Channel 4 show in 35 years, while the finale peaked with over 10 million viewers. Critics and fans alike praised the season for its emotional resonance and light-hearted optimism. New Statesman described it as "the UK's pandemic escapism," noting that returning to the tent offered much-needed familiar, comforting, lovely moments during a troubled time.
At just 20, Peter Sawkins became the youngest baker ever to win, distinguishing himself with calm poise and quiet consistency over emotional flair. This season opened with a baffling cake bust challenge and included a cornucopia technical rather than returning to the charm of classic bakes. The result? Uneven judging and a sense that producers fear repetition more than confusion.
4. Series 12 (2021)
Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returned for Series 12 of "The Great British Bake Off", alongside hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. The season opened to massive success and set a record for attracting young audiences. The finale attracted more than 7 million viewers, which was Channel 4's biggest success that year and the second-biggest "GBBO" final for young viewers since the show's move to the channel.
The bakers, especially Giuseppe, Jurgen, Chigs, Crystelle, and Lizzie were widely praised for their talent and likeability, helping make Series 12 a fan favorite. Many viewers found the season heartwarming and exciting, among the best since the Channel 4 era began. Giuseppe made history as the show's first Italian winner, a milestone that was widely applauded. On social media platforms, viewers generally applauded the charm of the cast, high standard of baking, and emotional warmth that made this season a standout in the series' long-running legacy.
3. Series 9 (2018)
Nuclear research scientist Rahul Mandal quietly became Series 9's breakout star, clinching the final over Ruby Bhogal and Kim‑Joy Hewlett. The finale drew more viewers than the one aired previous year, helping the show rebound after the move from BBC. It also turned Rahul from underdog to an icon. Critics singled out the finale trio — Rahul, Ruby, and Kim‑Joy — as one of "GBBO's" most closely matched final groups. Each earned two Star Baker titles over the series, confirming their strength. Ruby's composed precision and bold flavors earned her wide praise, while Kim‑Joy's whimsical, animal-shaped showstoppers charmed fans with unmistakable personality.
Many retrospectives celebrate Series 9 as a return to emotional storytelling and true competition — a season where baking brilliance and warm camaraderie went hand in hand. The casting was brilliant, the entire series was charming, and it included compassion, warmth, humor, and heart, making each episode a true delight.
2. Series 5 (2014)
Series 5 is an absolute fan favorite and is often seen as the start of "GBBO's" golden era. The bakes are straightforward not gimmicky, Mary Berry is still on the panel, Mel and Sue are hilarious, and Paul's handshakes aren't as insufferable. Airing in 2014, it marked the programme's move to BBC One, drawing in record-breaking ratings, with the finale peaking at an incredible 13.3 million viewers (per Hollywood Reporter).
The cast of bakers was both talented and charming, especially the standout trio of Nancy Birtwhistle (winner), Richard Burr, and Luis Troyano, whose camaraderie and consistent bakes carried the season. The challenges felt manageable and fun: 36 matching mini cakes, a 3D biscuit scene, baklava, schichttorte, two elegant layered desserts, and custom custard tarts. The introduction of Jo Brand's "Extra Slice" gave fans even more content to enjoy. But the season wasn't without drama.
"Bingate" saw contestant Iain Watters bin his melted baked Alaska after Diana removed it from the freezer, sparking a social media uproar and over 800 complaints. While both Diana and BBC denied sabotage, the editing might have fuelled the outrage. Diana left the competition before the next episode citing illness. She fainted, hit her head, and damaged her olfactory nerve, which caused her to lose her sense of smell and most of her taste. Still, the series is remembered for its heart, humor, and peak wholesomeness. Many still consider it the show at its best.
1. Series 6 (2015)
Critics praised "The Great British Bake Off" Series 6 for striking the perfect balance between tension and tenderness. It featured memorable challenges like baking Black Forest gâteaux, gluten-free pita bread, charlotte russe, Spanische Windtorte, and dozens of identical biscotti. But it was the warmth, camaraderie, and standout personalities that truly distinguished this season — it had 10 million views in Bread Week alone – together with Nadiya Hussain, whose journey from nervous amateur to confident star was nothing short of inspiring.
Her win was watched by 15.1 million people, making it the most-watched non-sporting UK TV broadcast in nearly five years, according to Broadcast. Nadiya's emotional reaction, coupled with heartfelt praise from judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, brought many viewers to tears. Reviews praised the show's sincerity and balance between competition and kindness, calling it a rare gem in the reality TV world. Alongside Nadiya, runners-up Tamal Ray and Ian Cumming also won hearts.
Despite minor controversies such as betting leaks, a brief spoiler slip by Mary on BBC Radio 2, and criticism over Marie Campbell's past training, the season was still embraced as peak Bake Off, with clarifications that Marie's one-week course in 1984 did not make her a professional. Fans loved that it still featured the original lineup of Mel, Sue, Paul, and Mary, with their wit and warmth.
Methodology
In putting together this ranking of "Great British Bake Off" seasons, we wanted to keep the process as fair and consistent as possible. To begin, we rewatched episodes across every season, paying close attention not only to the bakes but also to the overall feel of each year — from the chemistry of the hosts and judges to the personalities and skills of the bakers.
While our enjoyment certainly influenced the order, we worked to balance personal preference with objective markers. We considered the creativity and difficulty of the challenges, the quality of storytelling in each season, reviews from fans and critics, and the level of growth and heart the bakers brought to the tent. Seasons that leaned heavily on recycled bakes or lacked memorable moments naturally fell lower on the list, while those that delivered iconic challenges, emotional arcs, and stand-out talent ranked higher. Ultimately, this list reflects both consistency in execution and the unique charm that has made "GBBO" such a beloved show — with special weight given to seasons that truly captured the magic of baking under pressure.