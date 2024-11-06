Victoria Sponge Vs Angel Food Cake: Is There A Difference?

It's hard to find a dessert more beloved and versatile than cake. With many different types of cake found around the world, each country seems to have its own spin on this pillowy confection. Sponge cake, in particular, is a favorite that has been around since the Renaissance era. Two of the most iconic variations of sponge cake are Victoria sponge and angel food cake. Both of these cakes were born in the 19th century, albeit on different sides of the Atlantic Ocean — Victoria sponge is recognizably British, while angel food cake is North American.

Advertisement

Although both cakes are made with just a few very simple ingredients, there are key differences that ultimately affect the final crumb and flavor, yielding two unique cakes. Victoria sponge is made with whole eggs, while angel food cake only calls for the whites. As a result, one of the cakes is delicate and airy while the other is sturdier and can handle fillings. Both cakes can grace the table for important occasions, but only one of them is considered a teatime snack. Let's dive deeper into how the two cakes are traditionally made and uncover what makes them different.