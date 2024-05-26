How To Properly Store Angel Food Cake For Later

Angel food cake is a light, fluffy dream of a dessert that has been an American classic for over 150 years. A quick glimpse at its ingredient list might give the impression that it's a simple bake: egg whites, flour, sugar, salt, and cream of tartar. But anyone who's made it knows that time, practice, and technique are required. You need a well-tested angel food cake recipe and the ability to judge when your egg white peaks are just the right level of stiff. That is how you get the perfect result, golden on the outside and snowy white on the inside with a cloud-like texture that's soft and springy with a satisfying almost almond-like sweetness.

After all that work, you want to be able to savor your angel food cake in its peak condition for as long as possible, but how can you prolong that magical balance of moist and airy? The answer lies in knowing where to keep your cake, in what temperatures, and what materials to wrap it in. First things first: When you're going to store your angel food cake, wrap it up. Use foil or plastic wrap and really be sure to cover every spot. This keeps air out, which means that subtle stickiness won't dry out and throw off the cake's texture. Additionally, wherever you store the cake, make sure it's dry. If there's too much humidity in the air, any baked good will spoil more quickly.