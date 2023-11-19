Easily Transform Your Pillsbury Rolls Into Festive Cornucopia Cups

When it comes to hosting dinner parties, aesthetically pleasing dishes and table settings matter. Enter the image of a cornucopia, a hollowed-out basket fashioned in the shape of a horn to represent abundance and prosperity. The symbolic horn of plenty doesn't need to be confined to decorative display, however. With the creative use of pre-made Pillsbury dough, you can be on your way to fashioning cornucopia buns that can be filled with your choice of meats and cheeses or fruits and vegetables for a festive display of more traditional appetizers and snacks.

Though wrapping strips of dough around cones of aluminum foil may take time, your patience in the kitchen will pay off once your guests gush over your impressive culinary creativity and hostessing prowess. After a few attempts fashioning these doughy cornucopia cups, you'll feel like a pastry master chef and be beaming with pride as you take warm, buttery, golden buns in the shape of handheld horns out of your oven.