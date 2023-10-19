Why Did Matt Lucas Leave Great British Bake Off?

When the most recent season of "The Great British Bake Off" hit Netflix on September 29, longtime viewers surely noticed that co-host Matt Lucas was absent. As of Season 14, he's been replaced by British television personality and talk show host Alison Hammond.

Lucas appeared on three seasons (51 episodes' worth) before making his exit, citing an overly full plate (pun intended) that didn't leave enough time to do the show anymore. The former host first announced the end of his tent tenure via X, formally known as Twitter, back in December 2022, writing, "It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but ... I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else ... I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

It was an overall amicable exeunt, with Lucas' "Bake-Off" co-hosts all posting sentimental farewells on social media. But, not everybody was exactly bummed to hear the news. Scheduling conflicts might not have been the only motivation behind the move.