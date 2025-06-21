10 International Cakes Featured On The Great British Bake Off

"The Great British Bake Off" (GBBO) first appeared on U.K. screens in 2010. Back then, nobody could have guessed how the simple baking competition would capture not just the hearts and minds of its British viewers, but Americans too. In 2015, GBBO ventured across the pond (where it is known as "The Great British Baking Show") and grew into a major hit, with viewers across the U.S. regularly tuning in to see the biggest disasters and most impressive triumphs of the iconic tent. GBBO even has its own spin-off in the U.S., called "The Great American Baking Show," which also features GBBO judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. But the show's appeal doesn't stop in the U.S. In fact, the format for Bake-Off is licensed in 40 countries, including Belgium, Morocco, Argentina, Kenya, and Algeria.

And one way the original GBBO pays tribute to its international reach? Well, it's through cakes, of course. Over the years, many, many different bakes from all over the world have challenged the show's amateur bakers. There have been layered cakes from Austria, spinach cakes from France, milky cakes from Central America, and so many more. Below, we've highlighted some of the best international GBBO cakes to ever grace the tent. Ready, set, bake!