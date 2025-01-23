The Gâteau Explained: How Is It Different From A Cake?

Did you take French in high school? If so, you probably learned that "gâteau" (or "gâteaux" in plural) means "cake." But here's a tasty bit of food history — while the French use "gâteau" for any sort of cake, in English, this elegant word is saved for something extra special.

In the translated version of the famous Larousse Gastronomique, the bible of French cooking first published in 1938, a cake and a gâteau are classified differently. Essentially, while you can find cakes in endless varieties, a true gâteau is something more refined — lighter in texture and made using fresher ingredients than your typical cakes, like just-picked fruits and fresh cream. You could say that while every gâteau is technically a cake, not every cake can be called a gâteau!

Interestingly, the book also mentioned that gâteaux weren't always so sophisticated and indulgent. The first gâteaux were nothing more than baked blocks of flour and water and eaten more like basic bread than dessert — even the word "gâteau" itself is a derivative of "wastel", an old French word that just meant "food." Over time, bakers started enriching them with ingredients like cream and eggs, and eventually, gâteaux turned into the grand treats that we know and love today.

