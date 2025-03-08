The 15 Best Cakes We've Seen On The Great British Bake Off

It's hard to believe that "The Great British Bake Off" began airing way back in 2010. Throughout the 15 years of seasons (or series, as the Brits call it), we have seen such incredible cake, biscuit, and pastry designs, that it's hard to believe that all of the contestants are considered amateur bakers.

Many of the bakers have gone on to publish cookbooks, opened their own bakeries, or caught a bit of the Hollywood bug and become television hosts. Whatever path the bakers have taken post-show, their success started under the pressure of the challenges in "The Great British Bake Off" tents. Week to week, the contestants from all around the United Kingdom have wowed the judges and home viewers with their creative creations or admitted defeat when they've experienced a cake calamity. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a more casual watcher, the "Great British Bake Off" has taught its audience lessons in baking as well as taking risks.

Though all of the weeks' challenges have produced memorable desserts, some of the most show-stopping designs have come during cake week. For a trip down memory lane (or perhaps, a cake walk), here are some of the best cakes we've seen throughout the show's seasons.