Precision Is Key When Crafting Mirror-Glaze Entremet Cakes
If baking is a science, then baking entremet cakes is the equivalent of quantum physics — one of the most precise sciences out there. Entremets cakes are intricate, multi-layered mirror-glazed cakes that feature various components such as mousse, sponge cake, a tuile, and the crowning glory — a dazzling mirror glaze. They're essentially a framework of the finest dessert elements. Initially put together as mini cakes to cleanse the palate, now they're standalone cakes that can fulfill your entire dessert quota.
Precision is the name of the game when it comes to entremet cakes. From measurement to placement, each component demands surgical fastidiousness. That's because entremet cakes include several textures, and since texture vehicles taste, you can't afford to botch it: Mousse must be airy, sponge cake light, praline crunchy, and mirror glaze smooth. Above all, these elements harmonize to arrest your senses with pleasure, and it all hinges on how carefully you craft them.
Entremet cakes also look elegant and alluring and call for a certain level of practice and skill to execute them. The mirror glaze alone entails blooming the gelatin properly, pouring it at the right temperature, and leveling the surface of the cake for a smooth, shiny finish. What this means is that there's little to no room for error in this experiment. Imagine that after nailing all your elements — from mousse to glaze — you forget to ensure your cake is frozen. What you'll have, albeit delicious, is hours of precision buried under a silly mistake.
The elements of an entremet cake
Mousse is often what's at the center of an entremet cake and introduces a light, foamy texture to the dessert. But whip your mousse's heavy cream at the wrong temperature or commit one of the mistakes everyone makes with mousse and you might end up with a grainy, irreparable center.
A soft sponge cake is also a common feature of these cakes. Like chewy pillows, they act as a cushion against the mousse to play at your sense of mouthfeel. But beat the batter too long or not long enough and you'll end up with a rubbery, dense sponge ready to ruin your entremet cake. Ever heard of fruit compote? It's also a component that acts as a filling for entremet cakes.
The grand finale is a show of assembling the entremet cake, and looks something like this: pour the mousse into a cake mold, place frozen sponge cake layered with fruit compote in the center, freeze the cake, then, remove it from the freezer and pour the mirror glaze on top. Just like that, you have the world's most exquisite dessert at your table. If you choose to add a dainty feature like a tuile or tempered chocolate on top, acknowledge that it calls for more precise work, but will certainly show it.