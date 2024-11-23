How To Boil The Perfect Ramen Egg Every Time

Salty, savory, creamy, and perfectly jammy, a ramen egg adds pleasant texture and flavor to your bowl of broth and noodles. What takes them from simple soft-boiled eggs to ramen eggs is the marinade — the eggs are soaked in a sweet and salty liquid usually made from soy sauce, mirin, vinegar, sugar, and some aromatics like ginger and garlic. Sure, boiled eggs walked so ramen eggs could run, but it's still true that at its base, the perfect ramen egg starts with the perfectly boiled egg. Chef James Bailey, Momofuku Las Vegas' executive chef, is one man who knows the ramen egg's ins and outs. His advice for cooking spot-on ramen eggs every time? "Boiling your egg for about 6-7 minutes usually does the trick for a firm but tender white, and a slightly jammy yolk."

You might think that you can cook the egg simply by adding it to your hot bowl of ramen, but this isn't the case. "Cooking the raw egg [in your] ramen isn't the best route, since it takes some time and a boiling temperature," Bailey said. Your ramen, once off the heat and in a bowl, won't stay hot enough for long enough to cook the egg efficiently. Plus, what makes the ramen egg is really the marinade, so they are best prepared before and added on top of your finished ramen.