Bacon And Eggs Are The Key To Easy Breakfast Ramen

If you love savory breakfasts, ramen should be right up there with breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy. Bacon and eggs are the classic breakfast duo that'll distinguish breakfast ramen from the lunch or dinner varieties.

Of course pork and eggs are no strangers to ramen, considering pork belly and jammy eggs are two of the most common added ingredients at any ramen shop. However, you can also cook eggs and bacon in a more breakfast adjacent way while incorporating them into your ramen at home. Start by frying strips or diced bacon in a pan, reserving the bacon grease to create an umami-rich foundation for your breakfast ramen.

If you like crisp bacon, you can set the bacon aside for the final topping, or use some in the broth and some on top. As for the eggs, there are numerous unique ways to prepare them with the ramen. You can make a dry ramen scramble, frying green onions, an instant ramen flavor packet, and garlic in bacon grease, stirring in cooked, drained noodles, scrambled eggs, and bacon. You can also use eggs two ways by stirring a raw egg into your instant ramen noodles to thicken the broth, and topping the creamy noodles with a fried egg and strips of thick-cut bacon.

For a fancy bacon and egg breakfast ramen bowl, you can poach the egg in the bubbly, flavored ramen broth after the noodles have finished cooking, topping your ramen with fattier, more luxurious lardons.