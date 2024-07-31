Bacon And Eggs Are The Key To Easy Breakfast Ramen
If you love savory breakfasts, ramen should be right up there with breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy. Bacon and eggs are the classic breakfast duo that'll distinguish breakfast ramen from the lunch or dinner varieties.
Of course pork and eggs are no strangers to ramen, considering pork belly and jammy eggs are two of the most common added ingredients at any ramen shop. However, you can also cook eggs and bacon in a more breakfast adjacent way while incorporating them into your ramen at home. Start by frying strips or diced bacon in a pan, reserving the bacon grease to create an umami-rich foundation for your breakfast ramen.
If you like crisp bacon, you can set the bacon aside for the final topping, or use some in the broth and some on top. As for the eggs, there are numerous unique ways to prepare them with the ramen. You can make a dry ramen scramble, frying green onions, an instant ramen flavor packet, and garlic in bacon grease, stirring in cooked, drained noodles, scrambled eggs, and bacon. You can also use eggs two ways by stirring a raw egg into your instant ramen noodles to thicken the broth, and topping the creamy noodles with a fried egg and strips of thick-cut bacon.
For a fancy bacon and egg breakfast ramen bowl, you can poach the egg in the bubbly, flavored ramen broth after the noodles have finished cooking, topping your ramen with fattier, more luxurious lardons.
Flavor pairings for egg and bacon instant ramen
While you can use miso paste, soy sauce, and broth to create an umami-rich cooking liquid to complement eggs and bacon ramen bowls, instant ramen flavor packets offer an even easier way to season breakfast ramen. Cup Noodles even makes instant breakfast ramen artificially flavored with maple syrup pancakes, sausage, and egg. That said, chicken, miso, pork, or an aromatic flavor like black garlic or sweet chili are probably more sustaining options for building your own breakfast ramen.
Furthermore, it's usually better to add fresh ingredients than to rely on the freeze-dried ingredients that come in some instant ramen packets. Start your breakfast ramen with diced scallions or minced garlic fried in bacon grease, using the flavor packet as a dry seasoning to which you can add water, broth, or drained cooked noodles if you don't want breakfast ramen soup.
Bacon, eggs, and noodles are a hearty breakfast, but you could make it even more decadent by stirring in some grated cheddar or a slice of American cheese for a Korean twist. At the other end of the spectrum, you can add vegetables like spinach, bok choy, or nori for something light and refreshing. You could also spice up your morning routine by garnishing bacon and egg breakfast ramen with a drizzle of chili crisp, tabasco sauce, or sriracha.
And if you find yourself inspired by this noodle-based breakfast, check out more ramen noodle recipe ideas for the rest of your day's meals, too.