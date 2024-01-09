Stir In Bacon Grease For A Flavor-Packed Ramen Experience

Many ramen enthusiasts often overlook the potential for personalization that lies within those simple noodle packets. Even if you spring for the fancy ramen packs with freeze-dried protein and vegetables, instant ramen is invariably less exciting than the bowls served at restaurants that have a complex, cloudy broth and a delectable array of toppings. Of course, you can add extra ingredients like jammy eggs and vegetables, sprinkle on furikake, or add a slice of cheese, but one of the easiest ways to amp up the flavor of your instant noodles needs hardly any planning at all. You can add smoky pork belly flavor to your bowl by simply stirring in a spoonful of rich, flavorful bacon grease.

Think of bacon grease as one more flavorful oil available at your fingertips, and one that won't even cost you any extra money to have on hand. The rendered fat contains salty, umami-packed flavors that will turn the basic powdered broth packet in your noodles into an aromatic upgraded experience with just one stir.