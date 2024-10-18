The Frozen Addition You Need For Bulked Up Instant Ramen

On late nights, busy nights, or really any nights, instant ramen is the pantry staple foodies know they can turn to for a meal that's affordable, convenient, tasty, and — with a little help from one extra frozen ingredient — filling. To take your instant ramen to the next level, load it up with frozen vegetables.

For one-step inclusion, simply open your bag of frozen vegetables and dump them directly into the boiling broth. That's it. Zero prep work necessary. Your veggies might take a little longer to cook than the ramen noodles, so give them a head start on boiling before adding the noodles. You could bulk up your veggie ramen even further by incorporating cubed tofu, a jammy soy sauce egg, or a slab of fried spam. Alternatively, keep with the frozen food theme and go for potstickers or soup dumplings from the freezer aisle. For an ultra-impressive upgrade with homemade flavor, saute some fresh minced garlic and sliced onions in the bottom of the saucepan before building the ramen directly on top.

This spruced-up instant ramen is extra convenient, thanks to the long shelf life of both the frozen veggies and the noodle packs. Everything you need can be kept on-hand in the freezer and pantry until the moment strikes. You could even pack vegetable ramen in a thermos for a warm lunch at school or work.