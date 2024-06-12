The Reason Buldak Fire Noodles Have Been Recalled In Denmark

Mild Danish classics like flødeboller marshmallow cookies and creamy cheese danishes do not necessarily indicate a low spice tolerance nationwide. But this hasn't deterred health officials in Denmark from pulling three Buldak instant ramen flavors from shelves across the country. The reason why? They're simply too spicy (yes, really).

The recalled trio includes the Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 3x Spicy (13,000 SHU), Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 2x Spicy (10,000 SHU), and Hot Chicken Stew. For the record, Buldak Chicken 2x spicy noodles came in first place in our ranking of spiciest instant noodles. According to an official statement by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration released on June 11, these flavors contain such intense capsaicin spiciness that they have the potential to be dangerous to consumers. The statement even mentioned that the spiciness was so extreme that it could cause "acute poisoning" for some consumers, particularly children.

The quality of the actual ramen is not under attack. Still, the Administration is calling for stores to pull Buldak from shelves immediately and for folks who have purchased the product to throw it out. Needless to say, Danish Buldak fans aren't stoked about the recall. As Copenhagen college student Jakob Krogh Schultz told news outlet The Korea Times, "I'm still left wondering if there isn't another way we can keep the product in Denmark while not allowing kids to buy it, like we do with energy drinks and alcohol."