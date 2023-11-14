Flødeboller Cookies Are A Traditional Danish Treat Of Marshmallow Dreams
If you appreciate perfectly made S'mores, wait until you get your hands on the Danish flødeboller. Denmark's creamy treat packs a fluffy chocolate-encrusted marshmallow on top of a wafer biscuit or marzipan disc. These delicacies can be enjoyed in a few bites or placed on top of ice cream for a taste of sweet heaven. Flødeboller, which roughly translates to "cream balls," can be made with different flavors and decorative toppings but maintain the same components regardless of presentation: a crunchy base, a pillowy layer made of meringue or marshmallow, and a crowning of chocolate.
In Copenhagen, you can find shops dedicated to the treats, and should a flødeboller-fueled craving strike as you're browsing the aisles of the supermarket, you can pick up a batch to devour on the spot or take home for dessert. These treats have had serious staying power, as the first Danish chocolate factory began selling them around 1905. And while the recipe can't be attributed to Denmark with certainty — the Scottish have a similar goodie, the Chocolate Mallow Biscuit, that can be traced to 1895 — Danes offer the sweets to children for birthdays and eat an average of 45 of them each year. Because flødeboller can tower inches high, how these treats are packaged and transported matters so that eaters aren't faced with a mashed pile of chocolate marshmallow instead of delicate-looking creations.
A must-try recipe for your next holiday party
From choosing quality chocolate for coating the treats to flavoring the creamy middle of the confections, home bakers and pastry chefs have options when making their own. As mentioned, specific ingredients may vary when assembling flødeboller, yet all recipes should offer a perfect balance of crunchy biscuit and sweet, fluffy middle to create a classic treat. And when expertly prepared, a rich chocolate shell offers an additional toothy, crisp crunch.
The base of the presentation can also vary, from softer foundations made of marzipan to crispy wafers or buttery shortbread. Some bakers top their creations with crushed nuts or colorful sprinkles, and when served during the holidays, the sugary stacks can be made to resemble trees and decorated with edible paint or gold leaf for a splash of festive flair. Once served, these hand-held treats become transcendental when enjoyed with coffee or a hot cup of afternoon tea. Even if a trip to Scandinavia isn't in your future, trying to make these for yourself at home should be.