Flødeboller Cookies Are A Traditional Danish Treat Of Marshmallow Dreams

If you appreciate perfectly made S'mores, wait until you get your hands on the Danish flødeboller. Denmark's creamy treat packs a fluffy chocolate-encrusted marshmallow on top of a wafer biscuit or marzipan disc. These delicacies can be enjoyed in a few bites or placed on top of ice cream for a taste of sweet heaven. Flødeboller, which roughly translates to "cream balls," can be made with different flavors and decorative toppings but maintain the same components regardless of presentation: a crunchy base, a pillowy layer made of meringue or marshmallow, and a crowning of chocolate.

In Copenhagen, you can find shops dedicated to the treats, and should a flødeboller-fueled craving strike as you're browsing the aisles of the supermarket, you can pick up a batch to devour on the spot or take home for dessert. These treats have had serious staying power, as the first Danish chocolate factory began selling them around 1905. And while the recipe can't be attributed to Denmark with certainty — the Scottish have a similar goodie, the Chocolate Mallow Biscuit, that can be traced to 1895 — Danes offer the sweets to children for birthdays and eat an average of 45 of them each year. Because flødeboller can tower inches high, how these treats are packaged and transported matters so that eaters aren't faced with a mashed pile of chocolate marshmallow instead of delicate-looking creations.