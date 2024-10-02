The Huge Benefit Of Buying Bagged Frozen Veggies Over Boxed

Frozen veggies are an excellent source of vitamins to have on hand to add a touch of nutritional value to your favorite comfort foods. But when it comes to stocking your fridge with frozen veggies, we think little about the difference between boxed and bagged. After all, what's the difference aside from branding and packaging? Well, it turns out, there's a huge culinary benefit to buying bagged vegetables and that's the fact that you can cook only the amount you need (as opposed to the entire container).

When using frozen veggies in your meals, it's much better to simply portion out the amount you need and put the unused vegetables back in the freezer. This is because frozen veggies don't actually need to thaw before you add them to your hot dishes. Thawing veggies before heating will turn them into a soggy, mushy mess. It's best to just use your frozen veggies right away. Next time you're using them in your cooking, make sure to cut open the bag using the "square method" – cutting a square in the middle and leaving about one-third of the bag untouched – as this promotes easy freezer storage afterward.