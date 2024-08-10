The Absolute Best Way To Open Up A Bag Of Frozen Vegetables

If you haven't hopped on the frozen vegetable train yet, you're missing out. Contrary to misconceptions, frozen vegetables aren't any less nutritious than fresh ones. In fact, they might be even more nutrient-dense, according to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis. Frozen veggies are budget-friendly, often costing significantly less than their fresh counterparts in grocery stores, and help you reduce food waste, with a much longer shelf life than quick-to-spoil produce.

While you probably shouldn't eat frozen vegetables that are more than a year old, their longevity is technically indefinite, and you can keep their quality higher for longer using a simple storage trick. Instead of tearing or cutting open the bag haphazardly and leaving the produce exposed to the cold, dry air that accelerates freezer burn, there's a better way to open bags of frozen vegetables. At the top of the bag, cut out a square shape in the center going down about one or two inches from the top, leaving at least a third of the sealed bag intact on either side of the hole. The result should look sort of like a plastic bag (only without handles cut out for carrying). Now you can tie the two sides together when you're done cooking, making sure to compress it tightly to remove excess air, effectively sealing the veggies inside and preventing freezer burn.