Yes, You Can Store Whole Lemons In Your Freezer. Here's How
When life throws you lemons, make lemonade. Or lemon spaghetti, lemon meringue pie, or any other zesty delight you can dream up. But what happens when life hands you an entire truckload of the citrus? Maybe a generous farmer neighbor gifts you a hefty bag, or perhaps you overestimate the amount needed for your latest culinary adventure. A whole lemon can usually stay a week on your countertop or three weeks in the crisper before it spoils, but if you wish to keep your lemons fresh for longer, then the freezer is the way to go.
First things first, make sure your lemons are clean and dry. Toss away any that show signs of mold or bruising. Give the good ones a rinse, or, if necessary, some brushing, then pat them completely dry with a paper towel. Next, wrap each fruit in plastic food wrap, or if you want to keep them all together, use a ziplock bag — just be sure to squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing it. This technique helps retain moisture. Now, simply pop them into the freezer. They'll stay reasonably fresh and ready for your lemon recipes for the next three to four months.
Now, what can you do with those frozen lemons?
When you need your lemons, take them out of the freezer and allow them to thaw inside the bag, submerged in a bowl of water for about 15 minutes or longer depending on the fruit size. They should become soft when completely thawed. If you're in a hurry, microwave them for about 15 to 20 seconds, instead. Keep in mind that thawed lemons might be a little mushy inside, so they're probably not ideal for decoration, but still perfect for juicing, cooking, baking, and a variety of other uses.
If your recipe calls for lemon zest, you'll be delighted to know that it's easier with a frozen lemon than a fresh one. Simply take your lemon out of the freezer and run it over your zesting tool. You might want to wear mittens for safety and to protect your hands, as a frozen fruit can be challenging to hold for a long time. Once you've got the zest, the inside of the lemon should have partially thawed as well. Give it a few more minutes, and it'll be ready for culinary creations, too. Technically, you can re-freeze lemons after thawing them, but like most other fruits and vegetables, they will come back mushier and less flavorful the second time around.