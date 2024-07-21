Yes, You Can Store Whole Lemons In Your Freezer. Here's How

When life throws you lemons, make lemonade. Or lemon spaghetti, lemon meringue pie, or any other zesty delight you can dream up. But what happens when life hands you an entire truckload of the citrus? Maybe a generous farmer neighbor gifts you a hefty bag, or perhaps you overestimate the amount needed for your latest culinary adventure. A whole lemon can usually stay a week on your countertop or three weeks in the crisper before it spoils, but if you wish to keep your lemons fresh for longer, then the freezer is the way to go.

First things first, make sure your lemons are clean and dry. Toss away any that show signs of mold or bruising. Give the good ones a rinse, or, if necessary, some brushing, then pat them completely dry with a paper towel. Next, wrap each fruit in plastic food wrap, or if you want to keep them all together, use a ziplock bag — just be sure to squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing it. This technique helps retain moisture. Now, simply pop them into the freezer. They'll stay reasonably fresh and ready for your lemon recipes for the next three to four months.