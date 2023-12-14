Isomalt Is The Key To Beautiful, Sugar-Free Creations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever seen the jaw-dropping sugar flowers and beautiful fire-like pieces on elaborately decorated cakes? Or perhaps you've pondered about ways to make your gingerbread house windows extra special without just piping on the royal icing. Both of these instances have an ingredient in common, and it may not be as straightforward as the granulated sugar you buy in a 5-pound bag at the grocery store.

Many professional and home bakers prefer to use isomalt for their elaborate decorations over traditional sugar. This synthetic sweetener has changed the game for how confectionery is made because it is less finicky and easier to work with than sugar. This is good news for novice bakers who are looking to make their cakes look better without crying over crystallized sugar. We're here to help you learn the ins and outs of working with isomalt and how to use this ingredient to help take your sweet decorations to the next level.