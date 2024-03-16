14 Bavarian Foods You Have To Try In Munich

Home to winding medieval streets, enchanting neogothic architecture, and more beer halls than you can count, Munich is a bucket-list destination for beer lovers and history buffs alike. Though the city has a well-deserved reputation as a bastion of beer making, there's a lot more to love about Munich's traditional food scene than a beautifully crafted brew.

Occupying pride of place among the rolling green hills of Southern Germany, Munich is the largest city in the German state and former kingdom of Bavaria, making it a prime place to soak up the region's history and culinary contributions. Rooted in the hearty fare of farmers, traditional Bavarian dishes showcase incredible ingenuity. Stemming from practical needs like preservation, recipes dating from medieval times remain staples to this day, like sausages, sauerkraut, and rustic bread. As Bavaria evolved from an agricultural society to an industrialized region, its cuisine underwent a transformation to better fit the refined tastes of the 19th-century aristocracy, all while staying true to its rustic roots.

Fast forward to today, and modern Bavarian cuisine remains a delightful blend of tradition and innovation. Classics like schweinshaxe (roasted pork knuckle) and weisswurst (white sausage) continue to grace Munich's tables, albeit with a contemporary twist here and there. Whether you're here to sip beer during Oktoberfest or marvel at the Christmas Markets, Munich is jam-packed with flavorful finds all year long. Here are 14 Bavarian foods you have to try on your next visit to Munich.