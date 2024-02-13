The Symbolic Reason Pretzels Are Eaten During Lent Goes Back To The Middle Ages

In an unexpected twist (pardon the pun), one of the nation's most common grab-n-go bar snacks is rooted in religious symbolism. Pretzels, the everyday staple plenty of us have tucked away in our pantries, were created by a seventh-century monk living in what is now either Northern Italy or Southern France. While specific details vary, the gist of the story is that the religious instructor, who had a playful nature, twisted leftover bread into what's now known the world over as a pretzel shape. The unique configuration of his creation was no accident. Instead, the monk's design was meant to mimic a person's arms crossed in prayer, making the salty snack a suitable reward for young students who could successfully recite their prayers.

That's all well and good, but what does it have to do with Lent? Turns out, not much. At least, not until centuries later when the simple bread became a go-to snack for faithful Christians doing their best to abide by the church's edict on fasting during the Lenten season, which forbade the consumption of meat, dairy, and eggs. Pretzels — made only from flour, salt, and water — provided sustenance within the confines of the church's teachings. We're guessing the widely known story about the inspiration for the shape of the snack didn't hurt its appeal either.